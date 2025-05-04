39 photos as Worthing CC win at Littlehampton CC in the Sussex T20 Cup

Worthing skipper Martyn Swift said: “It was a good game and both sides competed well. Littlehampton certainly started the better and had us three down very quickly.

"Young Ed Middleton held our batting together in the middle order and allowed Alex Watkins to come in and hit a very impressive 43* and was supported well by new signing Jed Bandy to take us to a defendable total.

"Littlehampton went on the attack in the second innings and we knew early wickets would be important. Thanks to some outstanding fielding from Darryl Rebbetts and Henry Chandler, we took our chances.

"The attack did well to bowl Littlehampton out for 82 - with a very attacking batting line-up. Stand-out bowlers were Harry Dunn and Nathan Shoultz.”

Worthing begin their Sussex League Division 2 campaign next Saturday away to West Chiltington and Thakeham. Littlehampton are again in Division 3 West and start on Saturday at Ansy.

See Littlehampton-Worthing pictures on this page and those linked, and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald every Thursday. If you want your team to feature, email [email protected] to find out more.

1 . Littlehampton CC v Worthing CC pictures by Stephwn Goodger (44).jpeg Littlehampton CC v Worthing CC, Sussex T20 Cup Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Littlehampton CC v Worthing CC pictures by Stephwn Goodger (50).jpeg Littlehampton CC v Worthing CC, Sussex T20 Cup Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Littlehampton CC v Worthing CC pictures by Stephwn Goodger (48).jpeg Littlehampton CC v Worthing CC, Sussex T20 Cup Photo: Stephen Goodger