39 photos from Littlehampton CC v Billingshurst CC - before rain ruined the day

Littlehampton asked the visitors to bat at The Sportsfield and 50 from Jack Smith and 53 by Theo Trevelyan-Clark took them to 246 all out in their 45 overs.
Ben Duffell took 3-44, Andy Grieg 3-41 for Littlehampton.
The Littlehampton reply got under way and skipper Mike Askew scored 17 but at 44-3 the rain arrived and that was that.
Findon-Middleton twos and Chippingdale-Chi Priory Park were among other games in the division to start but not finish but Steyning won by seven wickets at home to Pagham as they reached a rain-reduced target.
The truncated day of cricket leaves Burgess Hill top, Billingshurst second, Steyning third and Findon fourth – all within three points of one another.
See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from Littlehampton-Billingshurst on this page and the ones linked.
