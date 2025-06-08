39 photos from Littlehampton CC v Billingshurst CC - before rain ruined the day

Littlehampton asked the visitors to bat at The Sportsfield and 50 from Jack Smith and 53 by Theo Trevelyan-Clark took them to 246 all out in their 45 overs.

Ben Duffell took 3-44, Andy Grieg 3-41 for Littlehampton.

The Littlehampton reply got under way and skipper Mike Askew scored 17 but at 44-3 the rain arrived and that was that.

Findon-Middleton twos and Chippingdale-Chi Priory Park were among other games in the division to start but not finish but Steyning won by seven wickets at home to Pagham as they reached a rain-reduced target.

The truncated day of cricket leaves Burgess Hill top, Billingshurst second, Steyning third and Findon fourth – all within three points of one another.

See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from Littlehampton-Billingshurst on this page and the ones linked.

