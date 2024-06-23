Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC 3rdsSouthwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC 3rds
41 photos from Southwick and Shoreham CC's win over Burgess Hill threes

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 16:20 BST
Southwick and Shoreham returned to winning ways with a home victory over Burgess Hill CC’s third XI.

Opener and skipper Jon Wright top-scored with 33 after Burgess Hill were put in, Matt Were taking three wickets and Gary Mussen and Paul Hudson two each for S&S.

It was a tricky chase but 39 from Harry Dorgan and 30 from Craig Dawson eased the hosts home for a four-wicket win, with Robert Barnes and William Brownsell each claiming two wickets.

The win puts Tom Bell’s team seventh in the table. Burgess Hill are fourth, Turners Hill are top.

