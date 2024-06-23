41 photos from Southwick and Shoreham CC's win over Burgess Hill threes

Opener and skipper Jon Wright top-scored with 33 after Burgess Hill were put in, Matt Were taking three wickets and Gary Mussen and Paul Hudson two each for S&S.

It was a tricky chase but 39 from Harry Dorgan and 30 from Craig Dawson eased the hosts home for a four-wicket win, with Robert Barnes and William Brownsell each claiming two wickets.

The win puts Tom Bell’s team seventh in the table. Burgess Hill are fourth, Turners Hill are top.

Get local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Mid Sussex Times every Thursday.

1 . Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC 3rds pictures by Stephen Goodger (46).JPG Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC 3rdsPhoto: Stephen Goodger

2 . Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC 3rds pictures by Stephen Goodger (45).JPG Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC 3rdsPhoto: Stephen Goodger

3 . Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC 3rds pictures by Stephen Goodger (43).JPG Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC 3rdsPhoto: Stephen Goodger