42 photos from Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CC

After winning the toss and electing to bat, they were in trouble throughout their innings and only 22 from Josh Bourne and 28 not out from H Hughes took them to a total of 99 – T Trevelyan-Clark taking 5-19 for the visitors.
The reply was not straightforward for Billingshurst, but 32 not out by A Barr got them home by three wickets. J Dows took 4-19 for Chipps.
See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the sun-baked clash on this page and those linked.
1. Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (43).jpeg
Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CC Photo: Stephen Goodger
2. Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (44).jpeg
Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CC Photo: Stephen Goodger
3. Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (39).jpeg
Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CC Photo: Stephen Goodger
4. Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (50).jpeg
Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CC Photo: Stephen Goodger