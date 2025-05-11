Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CCplaceholder image
Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CC

42 photos from Chippingdale CC v Billingshurst CC

By Steve Bone
Published 11th May 2025, 15:53 BST
Chippingdale had a tough start to their Sussex League Division 3 season when they lost by three wickets in a low-scoring contest at home to Billingshurst.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, they were in trouble throughout their innings and only 22 from Josh Bourne and 28 not out from H Hughes took them to a total of 99 – T Trevelyan-Clark taking 5-19 for the visitors.

The reply was not straightforward for Billingshurst, but 32 not out by A Barr got them home by three wickets. J Dows took 4-19 for Chipps.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the sun-baked clash on this page and those linked.

