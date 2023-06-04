42 pictures from Chippingdale CC v Goring CC in the Sussex Cricket League

Edit Account-Sign Out
Goring CC were too strong for Chippingdalde on derby day in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 16:15 BST

Goring had Alex Maynard (64) and Rob Haggart (39) to thank for the top knocks in their total of 215 all out i =n 45 overs. H=Josh Bourne took 4-41 for the home side, Jason Dows 3-28.

When Chippingdale replied, Ben Saunders hit 43 and Oliver Avinou 28 but Chipps were all out for 158. Aaron Wyatt took 4-41, Varun Sharma 2-19 as Goring won by 57 runs.

Goring go second in the table with five weeks of the season gone, Chippingdale are seventh.

See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked – taken by Stephen Goodger. Get the local cricket latest in the Worthing Herald every Thursday during the season.

