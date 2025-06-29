43 photos as Chippingdale CC beat Findon CC in Sussex Cricket League

Findon were put in and 51 from Alex Stephens and 49 from skipper Glen Bridson helped them to a total of 254, with Aaron Tugnutt taking 3-44.

Tugnutt then scored 61 in the reply as Chippingdale got home by two wickets in a real thriller. Graham Manser took 3-37 for Findon.

Findon remain top and Chippingdale are ninth after this, their third win of the season.

See a picture gallery from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked – get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

1 . Chippingdale CC v Findon CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Chippingdale CC v Findon CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (42).jpeg Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Chippingdale CC v Findon CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (47).jpeg Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Chippingdale CC v Findon CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (48).jpeg Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger