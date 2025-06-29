Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 Westplaceholder image
Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West

43 photos as Chippingdale CC beat Findon CC in Sussex Cricket League

By Steve Bone
Published 29th Jun 2025, 13:50 BST
Chippingale CC took the derby honours when they won by two wickets at home to high-flying Findon CC.

Findon were put in and 51 from Alex Stephens and 49 from skipper Glen Bridson helped them to a total of 254, with Aaron Tugnutt taking 3-44.

Tugnutt then scored 61 in the reply as Chippingdale got home by two wickets in a real thriller. Graham Manser took 3-37 for Findon.

Findon remain top and Chippingdale are ninth after this, their third win of the season.

See a picture gallery from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked – get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West

1. Chippingdale CC v Findon CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West

2. Chippingdale CC v Findon CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (42).jpeg

Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West

3. Chippingdale CC v Findon CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (47).jpeg

Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West

4. Chippingdale CC v Findon CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (48).jpeg

Chippingdale CC v Findon CC, Sussex League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex Cricket League
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice