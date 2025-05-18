43 photos from Findon CC's win over Chichester Priory Park CC

Findon won the toss and decided to bat on a lovely day for cricket and 114 from Alex Sthepens was the centrepiece of their total of 290-6, Felix Jordan weighing in with 70.

Andrew Crookham took 2-31 for Chi, Mike Smith, the skipper, 2-66.

Chi’s reply never looked like to take them to the win and they finished on 218-8. Lewis Hawes scored 44 and Mike O’Grady ended on 37 not out.

For Findon, Akarshan Arora took 2-29, Dylan Jobson 2-33 and Bradley Bridson 2-38.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked, and get local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Chichester Observer, both out on Thursday.

1 . Findon CC v Chichester Priory Park CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg Findon CC v Chichester Priory Park CC Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Findon CC v Chichester Priory Park CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (46).jpeg Findon CC v Chichester Priory Park CC Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Findon CC v Chichester Priory Park CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg Findon CC v Chichester Priory Park CC Photo: Stephen Goodger