43 photos from Findon CC's win over Chichester Priory Park CC

By Steve Bone
Published 18th May 2025, 14:52 BST
Findon CC are third in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League after making it two wins from two with a 72-run success at home to Chichester Priory Park.

Findon won the toss and decided to bat on a lovely day for cricket and 114 from Alex Sthepens was the centrepiece of their total of 290-6, Felix Jordan weighing in with 70.

Andrew Crookham took 2-31 for Chi, Mike Smith, the skipper, 2-66.

Chi’s reply never looked like to take them to the win and they finished on 218-8. Lewis Hawes scored 44 and Mike O’Grady ended on 37 not out.

For Findon, Akarshan Arora took 2-29, Dylan Jobson 2-33 and Bradley Bridson 2-38.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked, and get local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Chichester Observer, both out on Thursday.

