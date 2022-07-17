46 pictures from another win for leaders Worthing CC - at Broadwater

A knock of 39 from Benn Challen and 35 by Luke Wells were the high points as the home side struggled with the bat, bowled out for 44. There were four wickets for Harry Dunn and two apiece for Finlay Wood and Enrico Silva. Worthing ,made light work of the chase, with Rohan Ryan striking 48 not out after 36 from John Kaye as they won by eight wickets. Akhona Mbanga and Neil Hewitt were the only single wicket-takers for Broadwater, who remain bottom. See pictures from a hot afternoon at Broadwater by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.