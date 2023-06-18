NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Worthing CC take on Haywards Heath CC in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket LeagueWorthing CC take on Haywards Heath CC in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League
Worthing CC take on Haywards Heath CC in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League

46 pictures from Worthing CC v Haywards Heath CC in the Sussex Cricket League

Worthing and Haywards Heath played out an entertaining draw in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League.
By Steve Bone
Published 18th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST

Visitors Heath won the boss and elected to bat and totalled 245-9 – Ben Matthews scoring 80, Jethro Menzies 50 and Callum Smith 49. Harry Sunn starred with the ball for Worthing with 5-55.

Worthing’s reply got them so close to victory, though Heath sensed the win too at one stage. They finished on 242-8 with Nicholas Ballamy scoring 61 and Dean Solway 64. Rory Livingstone was Heath’s top bowler with 5-75. The result leaves Worthing top and Heath 8th.

Check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked, and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Mid Sussex Times – both out Thursday.

Worthing CC take on Haywards Heath CC in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League

1. Worthing CC v Haywards Heath CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (45).jpeg

Worthing CC take on Haywards Heath CC in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing CC take on Haywards Heath CC in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League

2. Worthing CC v Haywards Heath CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (39).jpeg

Worthing CC take on Haywards Heath CC in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing CC take on Haywards Heath CC in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League

3. Worthing CC v Haywards Heath CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (42).jpeg

Worthing CC take on Haywards Heath CC in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing CC take on Haywards Heath CC in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League

4. Worthing CC v Haywards Heath CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (40).jpeg

Worthing CC take on Haywards Heath CC in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Related topics:Haywards HeathHaywards Heath CCSussex Cricket LeagueDivision 2