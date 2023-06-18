46 pictures from Worthing CC v Haywards Heath CC in the Sussex Cricket League

Worthing and Haywards Heath played out an entertaining draw in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League.

Visitors Heath won the boss and elected to bat and totalled 245-9 – Ben Matthews scoring 80, Jethro Menzies 50 and Callum Smith 49. Harry Sunn starred with the ball for Worthing with 5-55.

Worthing’s reply got them so close to victory, though Heath sensed the win too at one stage. They finished on 242-8 with Nicholas Ballamy scoring 61 and Dean Solway 64. Rory Livingstone was Heath’s top bowler with 5-75. The result leaves Worthing top and Heath 8th.

Check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked, and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Mid Sussex Times – both out Thursday.

