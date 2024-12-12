'A true Priory legend' - Hastings cricket club pays tribute to Graeme Mounsey

Hastings Priory Cricket Club have paid tribute to lifelong member, former President, Treasurer and player Graeme Mounsey, who has sadly passed away at the age of 90

The club posted the sad news on social media.

The tribute said: “Nobody has done more for Hastings Priory CC than Graeme. Graeme was a founder member of Hastings & St Leonards Priory when the Hastings & St Leonards Club merged with the Priory Club in 1957 to form one of the strongest clubs in the Southeast and was deservedly invited to join the Sussex League in 1971 as a founder member. As a player he represented with distinction all XIs across the men’s teams, primarily as a fine wily slow left arm bowler who put fear into the opposition batting line up but also a lower order batsman with a century to his name.

"When Graeme started playing, players were sent notification of selection via a postcard and the club kit bag provided almost every player with bat, pads, and gloves.

“Graeme played in the first ever Sussex League game for Hastings v Haywards Heath serving as the club as captain in 1971 and featured in many of the club’s early successes including the 1974 Kemp Cup win and the 1978 Sussex League win. By the late 70s Graeme had dropped to the 2nd XI and was leading wicket taker in 1981. He is one of few players who played for all elevens finishing his playing career forming a formidable spin bowling attack in the 4th XI with Peter Finch in the noughties, but not before being recalled to the first team as a 65-year-old when the team was hit by a spin bowling crisis.

“Graeme was similarly committed off the field serving the club in many posts over the 68 years, as a rigorous and tenacious Treasurer (nobody got away with debts to the club), as secretary and latterly as Club President until stepping down in early 2024.

“He also until recently ran the 100 Club, the draw being the conclusion to many a committee meeting.

“From 1974 until 2002 he was the chairman of the Central Cricket Ground Trust and integral in the planning and development of Horntye Park to save senior cricket in the town with the financial demise of the Central Ground.

“Above all Graeme was a sincere and caring person, eager to help young players, share his love of the game and the club. He was a regular spectator greeting fellow cricket lovers with a cheery smile and a polite ‘good afternoon’.

“His loss will be sorely felt. RIP a true Priory legend, take a blow.”