Aldwick progress to Sussex Slam final

By James Smith
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 08:32 GMT
Aldwick West Sussex Slam winners.Aldwick West Sussex Slam winners.
Having beaten Shoreham in the semi-finals. Ian Guppy 50 in 21 balls. Aldwick moved on to Bolney to play local rivals Arundel.

Aldwick posted 208 in their 20 overs Alex Cooper 50* & Tim Robinson 52*.

Despite some big hitting Arundel were bowled out for 158. 2 wickets for Tom Hoare, Ollie Smith, Tim Robinson & Ian Horner.

Aldwick now advance to the all-Sussex final.

