Aldwick progress to Sussex Slam final
Having beaten Shoreham in the semi-finals. Ian Guppy 50 in 21 balls. Aldwick moved on to Bolney to play local rivals Arundel.
Aldwick posted 208 in their 20 overs Alex Cooper 50* & Tim Robinson 52*.
Despite some big hitting Arundel were bowled out for 158. 2 wickets for Tom Hoare, Ollie Smith, Tim Robinson & Ian Horner.
Aldwick now advance to the all-Sussex final.
