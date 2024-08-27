Aldwick runners-up in Sussex Slam final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldwick just fall short

Despite nearly all of Sussex cricket being washed out, Aldwick’s second team, won Division 12 South.

Aldwick travelled to Horsham to play in the all Sussex 20/20 Slam finals.

Thanks to Alex Cooper 32, Tim Robinson 31* & Ian Guppy 27, they passed Hailsham’s 133 with 5 wickets to spare in the semi-finals.

Aldwick Sussex Slam runners-up

In the final they faced three-time winners Slinfold.

Despite another 35 from Ian Guppy, Aldwick could only manage 147 in their 20 overs.

Slinfold knocked them off for the loss of 6 wickets with 2 ½ overs to spare.

Aldwick can be proud of their efforts finishing runner up in the whole of Sussex.