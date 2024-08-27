Aldwick runners-up in Sussex Slam final
Despite nearly all of Sussex cricket being washed out, Aldwick’s second team, won Division 12 South.
Aldwick travelled to Horsham to play in the all Sussex 20/20 Slam finals.
Thanks to Alex Cooper 32, Tim Robinson 31* & Ian Guppy 27, they passed Hailsham’s 133 with 5 wickets to spare in the semi-finals.
In the final they faced three-time winners Slinfold.
Despite another 35 from Ian Guppy, Aldwick could only manage 147 in their 20 overs.
Slinfold knocked them off for the loss of 6 wickets with 2 ½ overs to spare.
Aldwick can be proud of their efforts finishing runner up in the whole of Sussex.
