Aldwick women win All Sussex Division 2

By James Smith
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:36 GMT
Aldwick v Cuckfield Women’s Sussex West V East Div 2 play-off.

Aldwick entertained Cuckfield bowling them out for 109. Zoe Smith 4-6 Emma Saunders 3-9.

Emma Saunders 28* & Ella Willmoth 13* put on 53* for the 6th wicket, Emma winning the game with a 6.

