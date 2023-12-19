All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice signs two-year contract extension at Sussex

Fynn Hudson-Prentice of Sussex unsuccessfully appeals for the LBW of George Thomas of Somerset during the Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Somerset and Sussex at The Cooper Associates County Ground on August 11, 2023 in Taunton, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The new deal will see the 27-year-old remain at The 1st Central County Ground until at least 2026. Born in Haywards Heath, Hudson-Prentice came through the Sussex Pathway and made his debut for the first team in August 2015 at the age of 19.

After a brief spell away from the club, which saw him first represent the MCC Young Cricketers, followed two seasons at Derbyshire, Fynn returned home to his boyhood county in 2021.

Although his return was hampered by injuries in 2021 and 2022, Fynn has gone on to establish himself as a vital component in Farbrace’s team.

In the County Championship in 2023, Fynn accumulated 879 runs, making 9 half-centuries and averaging 48.83. He also contributed vital wickets with the red ball, taking 20 wickets helping Sussex to a third-place finish in Division 2.

His efforts last season were recognised by the coaching team and members, when not only was he awarded Men’s Championship Player of the Year, but he was also given his County Cap.

Speaking on the new deal, Fynn said: “I am delighted to have signed an extension with my boyhood club. I’m really enjoying working with Paul Farbrace and I am excited for what the future holds with the group of players we have here.”

Sussex Head Coach, Paul Farbrace added: “We are delighted Fynn has committed his next three seasons to the club, he epitomises everything we are trying to create on and off the field.

"He is one of the most dedicated players I have had the pleasure of working with. He works extremely hard to give himself the best chance of success on the field.