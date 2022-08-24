Alsop’s 189 lifts Sussex into Royal London semi-finals

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Alsop salutes the crowd on his way to 189 in Sussex's win over Middlesex

They were led by an unbeaten 189 not out by Tom Alsop, his best List A score, while captain Chet Pujara continued his spectacular form with 132, the pair adding 240 for the third wicket in 27 overs as Sussex topped Group A with six wins in eight matches. With results going against them elsewhere, Middlesex were knocked out of the competition.

The Sussex total was their highest score in one-day cricket, beating their 399 in a 40-over game in Horsham. They scored 397 for five against Somerset at Taunton on Friday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long before they were finished they had passed their previous one-day best against Middlesex, 333 for four at Hove last year. It was also the highest one-day score against Middlesex, beating Nottinghamshire’s 368 for two at Lord’s in the same competition in 2014.

That left Middlesex needing to beat their previous best chase (292 for four against Surrey at Lord’s in 2014) by a big margin. Essentially, Middlesex were required to play Twenty20 cricket for 50 overs. And, with their deep batting, they kept coming at the Sussex bowlers even as the wickets tumbled. Joe Cracknell led the way with a 73-ball 71, with ten fours and there were plenty of bright cameos but the task was overwhelming and they were bowled out for 243 in 38.1 overs.

Alsop said: “Puj [Chet Pujara] and I just wanted to take the game deep. It’s a high-scoring ground. Credit to their spinners, I think they bowled well. We wanted to get through that tricky period without losing too many wickets and then attack the last 15 or 20 overs.

“Credit to everyone at the club. We’re allowed to go out there and express ourselves. Puj has got such a calming influence. He seems to have everything under control. He understands the game so well, and we just feed off him. It just feels brilliant to get through to the next stage at home, where we know the conditions.”

When Sussex started their innings they looked unlikely to scale the heights. Invited to bat in damp conditions, under floodlights and heavy clouds, they must have suspected the odds were against them, even though the depleted Middlesex attack was missing the injured Umesh Yadav, Toby Greatwood and Ethan Bamber.

Tom Alsop, back from a back spasm and replacing Dan Ibrahim, and Ali Orr, in subdued form after his double century at Taunton, looked sedate rather than commanding as they took 58 runs off the opening ten overs.

Orr fell for 20 off 28 deliveries, caught behind as he played a diffident stroke against the impressive Thilan Walallawita, and it was 95 for two in the 18th over when Tom Clark chopped on a wide one from Max Harris. Alsop and Pujara then put on 240 for the third wicket in 27 overs.

Pujara started methodically, as he always does, and reached his half-century from 49 deliveries; he then doubled his strike rate, scoring 82 more from another 41, finishing with 20 fours and two sixes in his third century in the competition.