Another strong performance by Chichester 2XI
The hosts won the toss and elected to bat. Vickers and Edwards opened and making a steady and safe start. Edwards fell in the fifth over and that meant Meiring coming in and the Chi innings really started to get moving, Meiring eventually scoring 67 (59 balls).
Further good knocks from Crocker with 88 (58 balls), Greenlees 62 (35 balls) and plenty of support from others led to a good total of 321-5 from the full 40 overs.
After a fine tea, the hosts set about the target with a rapid opening over, but in the second Lea was run out from Croker's bowling.
Ward the continued the fight with a strong 47 but with very little support it was always a struggle for Arundel against the tight Chichester bowling.
Pick of the bowlers was James Mayne, who took 4-30 from eight overs. Louise Gibbons took 2-8 from seven overs.
The second team travel to Barns Green this Saturday for a Division 5 fixture