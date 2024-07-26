Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosting Sussex once again was a real feather in the cap for Arundel Castle Cricket Club.

That's the view of James Rufey, the director of cricket and chief operating officer, who has reminded spectators there is much more on offer as the season continues to unfold.

Sussex were in action at the picturesque West Sussex venue last Sunday when they met Hertfordshire in a 50-over National Counties Showcase match -- and the home county won by 58 runs with Archie Harrison top scoring with 126 runs.

It proved to be a hugely successful day and Rufey was especially pleased at the large crowd in attendance as well as the opportunity the fixture provided to prompt further visits from cricket fans given the diverse diet of action on the horizon.

Sussex bid for a run-out in their Arundel Castle tussle with Hertfordshire | Picture: Trevor Staff

He said: "We were, of course, delighted to see the return of Sussex here this season and Sunday was a great success, with a wonderful crowd watching some wonderful cricket from both teams. The love for the game and enthusiasm for it has been noticeable and serves as a reminder that we are getting it right in terms of the selection of matches available to watch here.

"Moving on we had a very exciting match between Zimbabwe A and the MCC this week and the first two days brought excellent cricket from both sides, and some outstanding skills sets. Unfortunately, the match was thwarted by rain on day three of the fixture.

"This Sunday Duke of Norfolk's XI v MCC should be another superb occasion. Now we look forward to hosting another myriad of cricket. We have the Sussex Disability XI v Arundel on August 4; the Cricketer Cup Final on August 11, and Southern Vipers v Lightning on August 26.

“Free Foresters XI take on ACE Academy on August 28 and then we host Sir Tim Rice's Heartaches Cricket Day on August 30. And there is so much more in between, too.”