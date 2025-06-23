Asanka Pathiranage hits astonishing 183 not out for Sidley in high-scoring Sussex Cricket League triumph

Asanka Pathiranage struck the highest individual score by a Sidley Cricket Club batter for many years with an astonishing unbeaten century on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sri Lankan talent blasted 183 not out for Sidley's second team in the Sussex Cricket League Division 12 East (South East) match away to their Westfield counterparts.

Comprehensive records are unavailable, but club members have been unable to recall a bigger score being achieved by a Sidley player, certainly not in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pathiranage, who made 145 in the corresponding fixture on the same weekend last season, scored more than half of Sidley's runs in a huge total of 350-3 from their 40 overs.

Chris Hunnisett, left, and Johnathan Haffenden forged a third-wicket partnership of 121 for Sidley Cricket Club's first team in the tie with Tunbridge Wells fourths

Harry Little took his run tally to 247 in three matches with 60 and Alex Povey was 48 not out as Sidley's batters filled their boots after they'd won the toss on a scorching afternoon.

Sidley then restricted Westfield to 218-7 in reply for a 132-run victory which puts them within a point of second-placed Rye thirds in the table.

Jackson Jesupatham took 2-8 from five overs and five Sidley bowlers claimed a wicket each. Freddie Legg blasted 81 for the home side and Charlie Pawson was 61 not out.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was Carrolls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asanka Pathiranage after scoring 183 not out for Sidley's second team against Westfield seconds

Meanwhile, Sidley's first team saw their six-match winning start to the season ended following a thrilling tie in a Division 10 East top-of-the-table clash at home to Tunbridge Wells fourths.

Johnathan Haffenden struck his second league century of the campaign with an undefeated 106 as Sidley posted 227-5 from their 40 overs batting first at St Mary's Recreation Ground.

Haffenden, who has now scored 386 league runs in 2025 at an average of 128.67, shared a third-wicket partnership of 121 with opener Chris Hunnisett (51).

The contest was intriguingly poised throughout the Tunbridge Wells reply, but Sidley looked favourites until the visitors smashed 14 runs off the 38th over and 15 off the 39th to leave them needing 14 from the last six deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening five balls of the final over yielded a further dozen runs, meaning Tunbridge Wells required two from the last delivery.

They ran one, but a direct hit from the deep by Saymur Rafi ran out Yusuf Thanawala as he attempted to come back for the second, leaving the scores level with Tunbridge Wells on 227-6.

Four Sidley bowlers picked up a wicket apiece, while Jack Dinning (56) and William Daniels (44 not out from 21 balls) proved the chief obstacles to a seventh successive league win.

Sidley's lead at the top of the standings has been cut to 21 points as a result of the tie, although they remain unbeaten in league and cup so far this summer.

Their matchball sponsor was The New Inn, Westfield.