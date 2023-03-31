The Ashes are coming to Littlehampton and Horsham.

It’s not the main event – England v Australia – that will be seen live in Sussex, but the seniors’ version.

Seniors’ cricket is a big growth area in the sport at present. There are competitions for 50+, 60+ and 70+ players.

At over-60s level, there are 3,000 registered players in the country. Sussex have two over-50 teams and five over-60 teams and hope to get a third 70s team out.

England's over-60s squad

The Australians are here for July for the ‘Grey Ashes’, which England hold from the last series (pre-Covid) down under.

Weather permitting, the tourists are scheduled to play 15 games, including five one-day Internationals and games against the six strongest counties.

Their first game will be against Sussex at Horsham CC on July 3 and their final assignment, the last one day international, will be at Littlehampton CC on July 30.

This will be followed by a gala dinner at the Ardington hotel, Worthing. Admission to both of these games will be free of charge. Both Horsham and Littlehampton will have their bars open and food available.

Tim Peters in England over-60s training at Loughborough

England have been training hard and have had two training camps at the ECB facility at Loughborough University with some distinguished coaches including Paul Farbarace, Andy Pick, Cookie Patel and Lloyd Tenant. The squad of 35 Includes Nick Gaywood, who runs the Joe Root academy, and Nasser Hussain's brother Mel.