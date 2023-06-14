Ashes venues revealed - and the 2027 series is coming to the south coast

The Ashes is coming to the south coast – the 2027 England-Australia series will feature a match at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl.

The home of cricket in Hampshire has been announced as a host venue for a men’s Ashes Test Match in 2027, followed by a women’s Ashes Test Match in 2031.

It ends a quarter of a century of waiting – bosses at the ground have been pushing for an Ashes Test pretty much since the stadium opened at the turn of the millennium..

Widely regarded as having the best view in cricket, The Ageas Bowl has been chosen as one of five Test venues for the 2027 men’s Ashes series, marking the culmination of the hard work and commitment of chairman Rod Bransgrove.

The Ashes are coming to the Ageas Bowl in 2027. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A proud Bransgrove said: “This award indicates final validation of our magnificent stadium as a genuine International and Test Match ground. The Ashes fixture in 2027 will be a historic moment for Hampshire Cricket, the Ageas Bowl and for cricket in general as England and Australia engage in a Test Match for the first time at our bespoke venue.

“For me, it represents the realisation of a long-held ambition; a dream come true. For all our dedicated staff, both past and present, the allocation of this match, the women’s Ashes Test in 2031, and the broader International and Test Match programme over this seven-year period, represents full recognition of their amazing commitment and dedication over the past two decades. I salute their efforts and cannot thank them enough for their highly valued contributions.”

The announcement marked the highlight of the ECB confirmation of the allocations for international men’s and women’s cricket from 2025-3031, with The Ageas Bowl hosting no fewer than 19 international fixtures.

The Ageas Bowl allocation includes three men’s Test Matches, with the Ashes Test in 2027 being followed by an India Test Match in 2029 and a further Test Match in 2030. Each Test Match year will also include a men’s white ball international, and there will be 2 men’s white ball internationals in each of the non-Test Match years.

The women’s schedule includes white ball internationals in 2025, 2026, 2028 and 2030 followed by the women’s Ashes Test Match in 2031, which will be the first women’s Test Match to come to the Hampshire ground. The Ageas Bowl will play host to its first ever women’s Ashes ODI fixture on 16 July this year.

The allocation of all High Profile Matches for the period 2025-2031 was made following a process involving all eligible grounds in England and Wales, the results of which were ratified by the ECB Board in May.

Further commenting on the international allocation, Bransgrove continued: “This allocation of men’s and women’s international fixtures is a game changer for the prospects of Hampshire Cricket and The Ageas Bowl. I should like to thank the ECB and everyone across the game who has participated in an extensive and diligent process which has resulted in, what I believe to be, a fair and equitable distribution of international fixtures across all venues.”

The last allocation of international fixtures, made in 2018 and covering the 5-year period from 2020-2024, saw The Ageas Bowl awarded a total of only 7 days of international cricket. This time, supporters will be able to watch 35 days of international cricket over the 7-year period at the venue.

As Hampshire looks ahead to an exciting international schedule, it was confirmed that 2023 will mark the culmination of Ageas’ successful 12-year association with the venue. Ageas – one of the largest car and home insurers in the UK – partnered with the then Rose Bowl in February 2012, marking one of the most successful long-term partnerships within the sport.

David Mann, The Ageas Bowl CEO said: ‘’We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Ageas for their unwavering support throughout our 12-year partnership. Our relationship with Ageas laid the foundation for much of the success the venue has enjoyed over recent years and helped to accelerate our ambitious development plans. We now look forward to securing a new partner for the next chapter in our journey as a venue.”

The current schedule of international fixtures from 2025-2031 at The Ageas Bowl is as follows:

2025

1x Men’s ODI v TBC

1x Men’s IT20 v TBC

1x Women’s white ball fixture

2026

1 x Men’s IT20 v India

1 X Men’s IT20 v TBC

1x Women’s white ball fixture

2027

1x Men’s Ashes Test

1x Men’s ODI v TBC

2028

1x Men’s IT20 v India

1 x Men’s IT20 v Australia

1x Women’s white ball fixture

2029

1x Men’s Test v India

1 x Men’s ODI v TBC

2030

1x Men’s Test v TBC

1x Men’s IT20 v TBC

1 x Women’s white ball fixture

2031

1x Men’s ODI v TBC

1x Men’s IT20 v TBC

1x Women’s Ashes Test

It comes as the venues hosting all England Men's and England Women’s international matches over the seven-year period from 2025 to 2031 are announced.

With this year’s hotly anticipated LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes and Metro Bank Women’s Ashes series just days away, the seven-year schedule sets out the details of two more huge Ashes summers to look forward to:

England Men will take on Australia Men in a five-Test series at Lord’s, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge and The Ageas Bowl in 2027, with England Women meeting Australia Women in a Test match at Headingley as part of a multi-format series the same summer.

In 2031, the Men’s sides will contest five Tests at Lord’s, The Kia Oval, Emirates Old Trafford, Headingley and Trent Bridge, while the Women’s multi-format series will include a Test match at The Ageas Bowl.

Further details of the match allocations, which have been agreed by the ECB Board, include:

England Men’s next two Test series against India will take place at Lord’s, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley and Emirates Old Trafford in 2025; and at Lord’s, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Emirates Old Trafford and The Ageas Bowl in 2029.

England Women will play at Lord’s during each of the seven years during this period, with other major venues including The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley, Emirates Old Trafford, Trent Bridge and the The Ageas Bowl each hosting the team at least four times during this period. England Women’s internationals will also continue to be hosted at other venues around the country which have historically hosted games.

Edgbaston will remain the home of Vitality Blast Finals Day.

Allocations have been announced for seven years, rather than the previous five-year period, to give venues greater certainty and to encourage sustainable investment in facilities. For the first time, the same process has been used for allocating Men’s and Women’s international matches, over the same period.

Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: “This year’s Men’s and Women’s Ashes are only days away, but fans can already start looking forward to more great clashes up and down the country in the years ahead.

“For the first time, we are announcing long-term allocations for Women’s international matches as well as Men’s. We have seen huge growth in attendances for Women’s matches in recent years, with this year’s Women’s Ashes smashing previous records, and we want to build further on this in the years ahead.