Ashling return to winning ways

The home team found the drying wicket to their liking as they amassed 252 for 7 from their 35 overs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was some big hitting from Julian Whiting (80) amply supported by JJ (41), John Wood (28), Shaz Touray (35) and Charlie Colley (25). Nick Sawyer's 2 for 10 was the best of the Clanfield bowling.

The visitors were never really in the hunt as Ashling took early wickets.

Tom Hughes' 80 not out was the standout performance but he ran out of partners and Clanfield were bowled out for 142.

Ossie Shah's 4 for 21 was the best of the home team's bowling.