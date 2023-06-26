An astonishing run chase saw Ifield beat Billingshurst by nine wickets and move up to second in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League.

Billingshurst won the toss and elected to bat and it looked like the right decision. Despite losing a couple of early wickets, Hurst piled on the runs, mainly thanks to Daniel Phillips (128) and Paul Osborne (98) who put on 154 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rob Woodman (46) and Shakeem Clarke (27 not out) also contributed as Billingshurst finished on 352/5 from their allotted 45 overs.

Archit Patel took 2-67 for Ifield.

It was a huge total to chase but they got a good start thanks to Mike Norris and Archit Patel (30) before the latter fell with the score on 59. What came next was an incredible display of batting from Norris and overseas star Raminda Wijesooriya.

The pair saw Ifield home with more than seven overs to spare.

Norris ended unbeaten on 108 from 95 balls but the innings of the day went to Wijesooriya who hit an incredible 196 not out from 111 balls with 27 fours and nine sixes.

After 707 runs in the match – with only 6 wickets taken - moving them up into second spot, 2 points behind leaders Findon, Ifield’s gob-smacked reaction was: ”WOW, WOW, WOW !” Billingshurst scorer Roger Lusted told the County Times: “Our wicket is so good, yet we thought we’d scored enough, but Ifield are a strong batting side and their Sri Lankam overseas, Raminda, was brilliant – setting up the record match total at the ground!”

Mike Norris and Raminda Wijesooriya after their incredible run chase for Ifield against Billingshurst. Picture: Ifield Cricket Club

Ifield face leaders Findon at home this weekend.

Last season in Division 4 West, Goring chased 350 to win without losing a wicket in another amazing Sussex Cricket League run chase.