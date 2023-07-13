Australian cricketers visit Horsham to face Sussex seniors

The Sussex seniors cricket team played against the Australian seniors at Horsham in the first game of the tourists’ 15 match tour of the UK.

The tour incorporates five one-day internationals against their England counterparts.

Around 250 people came and watched the game at various points during the day.

Australia batted first and soon subsided to 61-3.

The Sussex cricket seniors who faced their Australian counterparts

Skipper Eric Higgins being run out by Martyn Ford and Dave Christmas taking two wickets in two balls.

The Australians recovered from this position and finally posted 267 without losing another wicket, despite three breaks for rain.

Each of the tourists retired after facing 40 balls to allow their team-mates time in the middle.

Top scorer was Bill Blair with 52 not out.

Martyn Ford at the crease for Sussex seniors v Australia

When Sussex batted, it was MoM Blair opening the bowling at good pace, taking two for 18.

After the rain had slowed the outfield, the Sussex batsmen found it difficult to get the ball away and were finally all out for 150 in the 43rd over.

The Australians will return to Sussex on Sunday, July 30 – and head to Littlehampton for their final match of the tour, which is the fifth and final one day international.

TIM PETERS

HORSHAM CC PRESIDENT’S DAY

Chris Nash greatly enjoyed his first and well-attended Horsham CC President’s Day on Sunday.

A favourite son at Horsham CC, was delighted to welcome a large crowd to their Cricketfield Road headquarters, with games completed on both grounds, defying the rather gloomy weather forecast.

Horsham director of cricket Mark Nash was delighted to play in his brother’s President’s XI, telling the County Times: “It was really great to see so many familiar faces here loving watching the cricket.

"We started with a junior tournament on the John Dew ground, followed by the President’s lunch in the clubhouse.

"Then, the President’s XI played Horsham on the main square, with Chris and me joining forces with some Sussex players against the club.

"Horsham batted first, making 162, with the President’s XI winning in the last available over – so that worked out brilliantly!”

Club manager Chris Shambrook added: “The clubhouse was packed all day with a very busy bar and Sophie’s Kitchen running in tandem.

"We raised money through the raffle, so it was a rattling good day for the club.”

Mark Nash added: “The MCC are coming on Tuesday, August 8, so make a note in your diary – then on Sunday, September 3 we’ve our hugely popular Caribbean Day – with cricket, a steel band, barbecue, food stalls and other entertainment.”