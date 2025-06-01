Tell us your club news.

Barcombe CC 2nds lost to Linden Park 5ths in a 480-plus run fest as skipper Keith Savage led from the front.

Sussex Cricket league Div 12 East (North): Linden Park 284-4 in 40 overs; Sam Grand 95 ,Saharsh Abinay 52, Xander Bishoff 45; Ted Burke 2-43, Extras 59; Barcombe 204-4 in 40 overs, Keith Savage 94 no Ted Burke 35 Extras 50. Linden Park win by 78 runs.

