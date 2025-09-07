Barcombe were looking to cement a fourth place finish but skipper Harry Stewart was unsuccessful at the toss and Barcombe were inserted on a soft, green-top that had been hammered by the rain.

Stewart and Ole Callf - Barcombe's hard-hitting opening pair - kicked things off and managed to rattle the score along to 30 with the aid of plenty of extras.

Calff’s demise brought Paul Coppard to the crease and what followed was a masterclass in batsmanship.

Coppard and Stewart began to take Nomads to the cleaners and Barcombe looked on course for a huge total.

Both batters looked nailed on for tons and had shared a stand of 162, when Stewart missed a straight one to fall LBW. Coppard continued - going past three figures with a lovely on-drive. Joe Wheatley was at the other end and he struck five sixes on his way to a 24-ball half-century.

When Coppard was eventually removed for a superb 115, Ade Broadway and Will Marler came and went, barely troubling the scorers - or not at all in Marler's case - before Wheatley and Callum Coppard finished things off - fittingly the last ball being hit for six into the car park. Barcombe had closed on a mammoth 292.

Barcombe took to the field and Allan Trower and Wheatley shared the new ball. Both looked dangerous, Wheatley in particular was moving the ball sideways (and for a change not off the bat) but the breakthrough was not forthcoming.

Harry Austin took over from Wheatley and struck, the ball superbly caught by Callum Coppard behind the stumps. Then some miscommunication led to a calamitous run-out, expertly handled by both Coppards and Trower.

When Trower had finally completed his spell Ted Burke, took over from the Pavilion End. David Christmas came into the attack from the Tennis Court End.

The mixture of youth and experience worked and the pair were rewarded with wickets and backed up by their fielders - Austin taking an excellent catch in the deep.

Broadway and the returning Wheatley came back to finish the game. Wheatley remained dangerous but Broadway made the breakthrough as a delivery was struck to Trower at deep mid-wicket. Trower whistled the throw into the waiting Coppard junior to pick up another run out.

Wheatley got his rewards and Coppard senior entered the attack for an over and took the final wicket - aided by Coppard junior whipping off the bails for a stumping. Preston Nomads were all out for 200 and Barcombe had finished on a high.

The crowd and team celebrated long into the evening – exactly what amateur sport is about and something the club are proud to encourage - hopefully this will remain the case in the village for a long time.

1 . Contributed Paul Coppard on his way to a superb 115 - a second ton of the season Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Joe Wheatley cracks another four on his way to a 24-ball 50 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Paul Coppard strokes another ball to the boundary Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed People of all ages enjoying the Barcombe win Photo: Submitted