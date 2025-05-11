Barcombe delighted to win before August - but Glynde are beaten

Barcombe CC’s first XI beat Crawley Down by seven wickets, scoring 167-3 after restricting Crawley Down to 165-8 in Division 6 Central of the Sussex League.

Barcombe skipper Harry Stewart won he toss and elected to field - on a day that was about getting a solid start and hoping to actually win a game before the end of August.

A minute's silence was held to remember Graham Tomsett and Wally Hope - two men who would have loved to have still been there to watch.

Allan Trower and Joe Wheatley immediately settled into lines and lengths that were difficult to get away.

As the pressure began to build Trower struck - a slap into the waiting hands of Kane Black and an LBW to send both openers back to the pavilion. Nick Beck entered the attack and picked up two more wickets and alongside Paul Coppard continued to turn the screw.

Beck was replaced by David Christmas, and wickets continued to be picked up and Crawley Down ended on a below par 165-8. It had been – mostly – a professional performance in the field.

The return of George Christmas behind the stumps made an enormous difference.

By now the BRG was swelled to capacity - a mixture of families, friends, opposition and die hard supporters were soaking up the sunshine and enjoying cricket.

The game is the heart of the community during the summer and it was superb to see so many locals present.

Stewart and Ole Callf got the run chase off to a scintillating start - racing to 40 within 4 overs. The scoring was so frantic, the comedy duo at the scorer's table could barely keep up.

Callf went and Will Marler followed but that just brought Wheatley in to join Stewart and they continued to pummel the attack to all parts. One Wheatley six, from a free hit, disappeared into Deans Meadow. When Stewart fell for an excellent 52, Beck entered and what seemed to follow was a cover drive competition with Wheatley.

Wheatley finished things in style, dispatching the returning opening bowler into the car park. Barcombe had cruised home in 23 overs, Wheatley finishing unbeaten on 69 with Beck on 14.

This weekend Barcombe travel to Kent to play Edenbridge – that in the Sussex Cricket League.

Glynde CC lost their first League game of the season at Crowhurst Park.

Crowhurst Park batted first and Glynde took two early wickets before Jacob Shaw hit a superb 124, which included 14 4s and 5 6s – well supported by Thomas Powell’s 39. Nitin Rabari made 33 as the home side reached 269-8.

For Glynde Leo Fountain took 2-43 and Joe Adams took 3-16.

Captain Archie Burrows led the run chase with 55 and along with Joe Adams, 47, added 95 in an opening partnership.

They lost two quick wickets before Charlie Hobden ignited them with a quickfire 39. Louis Baron with 19 not out, Leo Fountain 17 and Robbie Mouland with 11 tried to keep the innings going, but Glynde were bowled out for 238.

On Sunday in the Village Cup, Emsworh were unable to raise a side, so Glynde are now through to the 3rd round of the competition where they are away to Buxted Park on Sunday, May 25.

Glynde II won an excellent game against Rye II, with Glynde scoring 266-5 as youngsters Ridley Flind 65 and Fred Withers 25 added 50 for the first wicket, while Dominic Harris with 30 kept the score on the move before Matt Cramp came to the crease and struck 100 not out.

Rye II chased well but Flind with 3-25 and Wyatt Watson 2-32 kept the score down to 234-9 to give Glynde a 32 run victory.

Glynde ones host Rye this weekend.