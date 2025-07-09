Beaten by Brighton: Eastbourne CC suffer first league loss of season

Eastbourne CC lost a first league game for the first time this season on Saturday to Brighton and Hove – and slipped to fourth spot in the Sussex Cricket League Div 2

Eastbourne won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to make the most of overcast conditions and strike early. However, Brighton & Hove got off to a flying start, with Bryce and Mates laying a solid foundation for the visitors.

Despite the early momentum, Eastbourne fought back well in the middle overs.

Jacob Smith and Joe Sarro both bowled well, each claiming three wickets and helping to stem the flow of runs. Brighton eventually closing their innings on a competitive 272 for 9.

In reply, Eastbourne struggled to gain any momentum with the bat. Brighton’s bowlers were relentless from the outset, applying consistent pressure and picking up regular wickets.

Eastbourne were ultimately bowled out for just 90, suffering their first league defeat of the season.

The team will look to bounce back quickly as they host Buxted Park at home this coming weekend.