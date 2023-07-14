Bermudan all-rounder Rawlins leaves Sussex

Sussex’s Bermudan all-rounder Delray Rawlins has left the club by mutual consent – a few weeks after returning home to have a break from cricket.

The Bermuda international came through the Sussex Academy, making his debut for the first team in 2017. He went on to make 138 appearances for the club across all formats of the game, accumulating 96 wickets and over 3,600 runs.

In his final season, Rawlins was a key member of the Sharks side that reached the semi-final of the Royal London Cup, achieving List-A career-bests with both bat and ball along the way. He was also part of the Sharks team that reached T20 Finals Day in 2021 and was a popular member of the squad among staff and supporters.

Rawlins said: “Firstly I would like to say this was a very tough decision to end my contract at a Club that gave me the opportunity to live my boyhood dream. I would like to say thank you to every member of staff, every player and every fan that supported me in my time at Sussex.

Delray Rawlins in T20 Blast action for Sussex | Picture: Getty

“As most of you will know I moved away from home at the age of 14 and haven’t really had the opportunity to spend time with family and friends and I felt this was the right moment to have some time back home. For me this isn’t the end of my professional career, I feel as if I have a lot of cricket left in me.

“Once again I just want to thank the Club and everyone involved for everything they have done for me over the past seven seasons.”

Sussex Cricket CEO, Rob Andrew added: “We were all very disappointed when Delray returned home just before the start of the Blast. We fully respected his request for some time away from the game and had hoped that he would return. We have however mutually agreed to end his contract with us with immediate effect.

