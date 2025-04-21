Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor Regis CC are set for a fresh start this season with a revitalised squad featuring some talented new faces.

Thanks to a strong recruitment drive over the winter, the Sussex Premier League club have brought in four exciting new players.

Sussex Academy prospect Harry Walker has joined from Chichester.

A seam bowling all-rounder, Walker will bring pace and wicket-taking ability, along with hard hitting in the middle order.

Bognor in action at the Regis Oval in 2024 - picture: Martin Denyer

Fellow Seaford College student Luke Smith arrives from Guildford CC. He is a dependable top-order batter and a useful right-arm off-spinner, who has already started the season well in a pre-season friendly against Middleton.

Bognor have also signed Tanay Avhad from Tring Park CC in the Home Counties League. A skilful leg-spinner, Avhad is aiming to push for higher honours with Sussex this summer.

The club also welcome Absar Muhammad from Wycombe House CC in the Middlesex League. Muhammad is a high-quality opening batsman who epitomises the type of attacking cricket Bognor are looking to play this season.

The club – who only just survived relegation last summer – have bid farewell to big-scoring Mike Harris, who has moved to Australia over the winter, but the remainder of the squad remains the same heading into 2025.

This includes captain and vice captain Ryan Maskell and Oliver Dabinett Jays, both of whom enjoyed successful seasons playing overseas in Australia.

Maskell averaged 52 for Doutta Stars in Victoria, while Dabinett-Jays was a key cog with both runs and wickets as Claremont Tigers won the club championship in Perth’s grade competition.

Masketll said: “After a challenging campaign last year, we are aiming to consolidate our place in the Premier League and are targeting a top-five finish.”