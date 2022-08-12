Bognor boosted at Eastbourne - Aldwick hail returning hero

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne v Bognor - Sussex Premier Division

Bognor moved up to fourth in the league with an impressive victory over an Eastbourne side fighting hard for survival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a warm day on a flat deck with short boundaries, it felt a good day for a run chase, and so it proved as Bognor won by eight wickets for the second week in a row.

Middleton among the wickets earlier in the season v Horsham | Picture: Martin Denyer

Bowling first, Taylor Jaycocks struck twice in his first over to reduce Eastbourne to 3-2, which became 58-5 after Josh Sargeant and Nick Ballamy shared three wickets, including Eastbourne skipper Jacob Smith, who edged a snorter to first slip for 31.

Jordan Turner (54) and Freddie Ferro rebuilt for the home side with a partnership of 77, but the introduction of spin hastened a collapse for Eastbourne as Joe Ashmore (3-24) and Mike Harris (2-20) cleaned up the tail to leave Bognor requiring 175 to win.

Despite the early loss of Harris and Jaycocks, Bognor got off to an absolute flier, as Ryan Maskell and Ashmore cashed in on some loose bowling.

Maskell dominated the seamers, sidestepping some verbal volleys to register his fourth 50 of an impressive season.

Middleton and Bognor in action earlier in the summer | Picture: Martin Denyer

With Ashmore in fine form at the other end, the Bognor captain unleashed a ridiculous assault after drinks, hitting four sixes off Smith and one off Joe Pocklington to move to his first Premier League hundred.

Ashmore scored his fourth 50 of the year, ending 58*, but it was Maskell’s day, as he finished 110* from 70 balls, Bognor winning inside 25 overs.

Middleton v East Grinstead - Sussex Premier Division

Middleton suffered a rare batting off-day to lose by 102 runs to title chasers East Grinstead.

Ajit Sambhi took 5-63 and Sean Heather 4-36 as East Ginstead made 262-9 in the maximum 58 overs.

But Harry Hovey, with 54, was the only man to pass 50 for the home side as they were bowled out for 160.

They slip to fifth, behind neighbours Bognor, and have a tough assignment this weekend when they visit Roffey.

Chichester Priory Park v West Chiltington - Division 2

Priory were well beaten by high-flying West Chilt.

Tim Wergen with 50 and Thomas Drake-Brockman (41) helped Chi PP to 226 as Louis Storey took 4-65 for the visitors.

Storey then dominated the reply, scoring 130, and with good support from Hugo Gillespie (70*), Chilt raced home with only two wickets down and less than 30 overs needed.

Felbridge & Sunnyside v West Wittering - Division 4 West

West Wittering lead the table by 11 points after a 23-run success at Felbridge.

On a pitch on which batting proved tricky for both sides, Jordan Dear was Wittering’s top scorer with 31.

Five other batsmen reached double figures and that proved crucial in this low-scoring affair.

When F&S replied, James Munro took 4-41 and Harry Staight and Alex Salmon bagged two wickets apiece and the hosts were bowled out for 118.

Aldwick v Crawley 2nds - Division 6 West

Joel Lodge returned to Aldwick after a few years working overseas and it was like he had never been away, top-scoring with 55 as his team won comfortably by 60 runs.

Aldwick finished on 244-5 with additional runs from Alex Cooper (22), Dan Cox 19 and Ben Bambridge (19).

Top wicket taker for Crawley was Matee Khan (2-30).

Ben Bambridge and Ian Horner removed the Crawley openers Uddy Marri (five) and Fahad Khalid Rana (11) cheaply and it was left to Josh Kemp 2-58, Tanveer Ahmed 3-26 and Frankie Bigwood 2-38 to roll over the opposition for 184 in the 33rd over.

This weekend Aldwick will hope to do the same again, this time against Clymping.

Bognor 2nds v Pagham 2nds - Division 6 West

Elvis Millen’s 57 was in vain as Bognor were routed for 114, before Flynn Bennett struck 56 in reply as Pagham won by eight wickets.

Bognor 3rds v Eastergate 2nds

Bognor recovered from 11-3 to post 269-7, as Glenn West struck 76*, Kutub Uddin a 44-ball 62 and Will Mapley 45*. Eastergate finished 152-8 in reply, Uddin taking 5-27.

Bognor 4ths v Storrington 2nds

Storrington amassed 309-6 (Humphries 95*) before restricting Bognor to 142-7 in reply.

Worthing 4ths v Aldwick 2nds - Division 12 West South

After last week's exciting win Aldwick twos were brought down to earth with a punishing loss by 141 runs.

Worthing's batsmen were in good nick with Adam Bastable 75, Edward Middleton 65* and Tim Hicks 27 amassing 253-3 in their 40 overs.

In reply, Worthing's Sriram Anup was also at the top of his game, taking 5-19, rattling through the Aldwick batting line-up with ease.

Only Luke Adams 23 and Matt Tozer 18 made double figures as their team crumbled to 113 all out in the 33th over.