Worthing elected to bat and made a good start with Wood (40) and Ballamy (35) making use of the powerplay. Two excellent catches from Josh Sargeant brought Bognor back into the game, and two wickets for Mike Harris in his 200th 1XI appearance turned the screw. Bognor were largely excellent in the field, with some good catching and two runouts, eventually restricting Worthing to 153 despite Rebbetts making 44.

In response, Ryan Maskell (46) and Theo Beynon-Ayres (45) got Bognor off to a flier, and from there the chase was a formality, with new overseas signing Aditya Rane marking his debut in style, by hitting three consecutive sixes to see Bognor home by 7 wickets. Bognor take on Three Bridges on June 2 in the next round.

Prior to that, Bognor face league champions Cuckfield in the league opener on Saturday. A Bognor side led by Maskell, and featuring new signings Rane, Beynon-Ayres and Ollie Dabinett-Jays will be hopeful of a significant improvement on last year's eighth-placed finish. Bognor seem to have the seam bowling bases covered, and will be looking for an increased output from a healthy-looking top order to ensure they can match the Premier League big-hitters for runscoring. Speaking on the eve of the season, Maskell was typically excited, outling his hopes for a top-half finish. "I think we have the players to make more of an impact than last year, and I feel if we play to our full potential then we have the ability to pressure some of the bigger names in the league this season".

Bognor have had a T20 Cup win to start what they hope will be a successful season - they make their league bow this weekend v Cuckfield | Picture: Martin Denyer

OTHER MATCHES

Horsham 2nds v Aldwick

Sussex Cup

Aldwick travelled to Horsham, whose 2nds proved to be too strong.

Horsham were concerned that they only scored 129 in their 20 overs, Ian Horner and Luke Barkes each taking two wickets. Aldwick were bowled out for 76, Ian and Luke starring again each with 22.

Aldwick 3rds v Middleton Academy

Sussex League Div 12 WSW

This was an historic day for Aldwick when their third team played their first league game. They lost by nine wickets but a mixture of young players and the more mature enjoyed the day.

Ashling v Walberton

With the weather uncertain both clubs agreed to play a 30-over game and Walberton batted first.

Openers Brackley (47) and Law (34) put on 69 for the first wicket and continued to score around six runs an over ending on 175/4.

In response Ashling CC lost three early wickets for 20 before a partnership of 72 between Lander (58) and Harrild (32) gave them hope. But after they both departed wickets fell and they ended 113 all out, Scott 2/14.