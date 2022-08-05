Bognor win at Hastings - Middleton U18s lift bowl after super over

Hastings v Bognor - Sussex premier

A highly impressive display from Bognor saw them shrug off a long journey to Hastings and record their seventh win of the campaign.

On a pitch offering uneven bounce and some spin, Josh Sargeant removed Seaver Cowley early, before Taylor Jaycocks bounced out Dylan Woolley for 36.

Aldwick CC twos' batting heroes, Alex Ryder on the left, Matt Tozer on the right

Some good catching saw Hastings reduced to 64-4, before Jake Woolley (39) and Will Hutchings (29) sparked a mini revival.

However, after Josh Seward held onto a sharp chance at slip to remove Woolley, the Hastings innings fell away somewhat, with Joe Ashmore taking 3-25 as Bognor wrapped up the tail. Hastings finished on 182 all out.

In reply, Bognor started slowly against some tidy bowling from Adam Barton in particular, whilst John Morgan accounted for skipper Ryan Maskell.

From 32-1 Bognor began to up the scoring against Hastings’ spinners, with both Mike Harris and Jaycocks taking on the short leg side boundary for maximums.

Middleton CC U18s - bowl winners in thrilling style

A second-wicket partnership of 99 was ended when Harris was bowled by Harvey Faulkner for a well-made 43.

However, his wicket triggered a sensational assault from Jaycocks, who carted a further four sixes over the leg side to finish on a brilliant 88*, Bognor winning by eight wickets.

Findon v Chichester Priory Park - Division 2

Chichester Priory Park fell to defeat at Findon, who have suddenly found some form.

The hosts batted first and racked up 288-7, anchored by a superb knock of 164 from Harry Metters - backed up by a number of supporting innings, chiefly that of Alex Stephens with 63.

Matt Geffen toiled away and took 4-72 for CPP.

Chi's reply was difficult from the word go and only 35 from Geffen and 32 from Elliot Scott later in the innings got them to 145 as they lost by 143 runs.

The result leaves Findon still bottom but now only 31 points adrift of St Peters, while Chichester are sixth.

Cuckfield 2nds v West Wittering - Division 4 West

Cuckfield twos proved too strong for West Wittering. Skipper Harry Staight won the toss and opted to bat on a flat surface.

Cuckfield opted to open with spin and were rewarded with the wicket of Sam Caddy. Zander Muir (49) showed his class with a straight drive for six over long-off.

Muir was supported by Joe Pink (14) as the two put on 40 before Pink fell.

Cuckfield took regular wickets and Wittering were unable to put forward a solid partnership, with Jake Irwin-Brown and Ted Bloomfield both falling for five, while it took a spectacular diving catch from the Cuckfield keeper to dismiss Staight for seven. When Carl Tupper was caught for ten, Wittering were 106-7.

Jordan Dear (23) furthered his case for player of the season, supported by Alex Caddy (11) as the two put on 34, until Dear was caught on the boundary – on what the umpire had appeared to signal as a free-hit.

Fergus Carty (26*) and Spike Western (11) ensured Wittering batted out the overs, their partnership of 39 taking the team to a below-par but defendable total 177.

The momentum seemed to be with Wittering as Harry Staight (1-25) removed one of the openers in the third over. However, despite excellent fielding and tight bowling from Staight, Dear (0-30 and Sam Caddy (0-31), Cuckfield weathered the storm and built a match-winning partnership of 163 for the second wicket. There was just time for Pink to take a good high catch off Western before the game was up.

Bognor 2nds v Steyning - Division 6 West

Bognor’s promotion push faltered against Steyning, as 54 from Simon Grant dragged the visitors to 180-7. In reply, Bognor fell away to be dismissed for 106 as Gabriel Redding took 3-19.

Billingshurst 2nds v Aldwick - Division 6 West

Aldwick recovered from a miserly 75-7 to a healthy 184 all out due to the exploits of big-hitting Ian Guppy.

He scored 63 in 22 balls which included five sixes and seven fours and had good support from Ben Bambridge (40).

Before the Guppy-Bambridge show, the main wickets were taken by Nic Thorneley (5-31) and Jamie Smith (3-40) but Aldwick thought they had done enough.

However, despite wickets at regular intervals from Ollie Smith (3-25), Luke Barnes (3-28) and Ben Bambridge (1-32).

Alastair Robinson stood firm in the middle order making an undefeated 70 which took Billingshurst to victory in the 28th over by two wickets.

This weekend Aldwick entertain Crawley.

Bognor 3rds v Chippingdale

Luke Tolchard’s 88* was the highlight as Chippingdale won by two runs, despite 67 from Enrique Andrade-Paris for Bognor.

Aldwick 2nd v Chichester 5th - Division 12 West (South)

Chasing 233 for victory, Aldwick were down and out on 175-9.

But an heroic last wicket partnership by Matt Tozer (62*) and Alex Ryder (31*) – with Ryder hitting a four off the last ball – secured an unlikely victory .

Mark Lester (32) and Frankie Bigwood (34) got the innings off to a good start but Viren Chudasams rattled through with 4-57.

Chichester opener Steve Parker must have thought he would be on the winning side finishing on 105. His opener partner Roger Smith (39) also made a valuable contribution but the rest of their batting line-up were restricted by the bowling of Frankie Bigwood (2-39) , Dion Sampson (2-15) and Ryan Dawson (1-13) among others.

Aldwick twos are away to Worthing this weekend.

Middleton U18s

In the Sussex Junior Cricket Festival, U18 Mixed Bowl finalists Middleton and Eastbourne needed a super over to find a winner at Horsham CC.

Having beaten 19 other teams from cricket clubs across Sussex to get to the final, the sides were equally matched. Middleton bowlers had been accurate throughout the week, with an overall total of 39 wickets, and tight with runs, bowling teams out for 51, 53 and 138, and in a well fought game against Horsham, restricting them to 227.

Their batsmen were well in control of the square, losing only five wickets in three games.

At the final, runs on a fast-running pitch were hard to score with tight bowling and good fielding from both sides.

For Middleton, Captain Charlie Maginnis took 4-17 and Sam Green 2-31. Dill Howell was top scorer on 30.

But the final ended in a tie, both teams all out for 142. A World Cup style super over was called.

Eastbourne elected to bat first, scoring seven runs off 6 balls.

Charlie Maginnis and Murray Carter went in and hit five off four balls. With tension mounting, Carter smashed the ball for four and Middleton seized victory.

Middleton manager Steve Mackley said: "What an achievement from a very talented bunch, nine of whom have played for Middleton from a young age, and four of whom are still U15 and 16."

With another 6 teams of boys and girls entered in the Sussex Junior Cricket Festival this year, Middleton has some exciting weeks and seasons of cricket ahead.

Lavant CC

Allstars CC - a Chichester-based cricket club – are organising a four-team cricket tournament at Lavant CC tomorrow (August 5).

The matches will raise funds for Parkinsons UK to help in funding their research. Matches start at 11am with a final expected to begin at 5.30pm.