'Broad experience of leadership in sport and passion for cricket' - Sussex Cricket reveal new chief executive

Pete Fitzboydon has been named new chief executive at Sussex Cricket. Picture: CPG Photography Ltd

The decision to appoint Pete as Chief Executive followed an extensive and rigorous recruitment process and will see him take over the role from 11th March 2024.

Pete Fitzboydon is a former Chief Executive of London Sport who also led both Badminton England and Cycling UK as CEO and brings experience of driving improvement of governance standards within professional rugby through a consultancy role at the Rugby Football Union.

More recently, he served as Interim Chief Executive of Cricket Scotland, overseeing the Scotland Men’s team who qualified for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the new appointment, Sussex Chair, Jon Filby, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Pete Fitzboydon as the Chief Executive of Sussex Cricket.

“Pete joins us at an exciting time, as we seek to return our men’s professional team to the first division of the County Championship, to develop a women’s professional team, to continuing growing the game in all forms across the county and to continue developing The 1st Central County Ground at Hove.

“The Board and I are very much looking forward to working with Pete, whose broad experience of leadership in sport and passion for cricket, kindled by being a frequent visitor to Hove in years gone by, make him the ideal person to lead us through the years ahead.”

Commenting on his new permanent role, Pete Fitzboydon, said: “It is truly an honour to be joining Sussex Cricket as CEO at such an important time.

“I have so many fond memories of watching matches at The 1st Central County Ground in the late 2000s when I lived locally, and I am looking forward to playing a part as the club seeks to return to those trophy-laden days.

“Sussex Cricket is an exceptional organisation with a rich heritage. There are so many exciting opportunities ahead for Sussex Cricket, not least developing the women’s game and helping the sport to widen its appeal to all communities.