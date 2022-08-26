Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Poulter hits out for Nutley

Bexhill v Buxted Park

Buxted Park made the trip down to the Sunshine Coast to face Bexhil – and came home with the victory spoils.

The visitors sat top of Division 3 East, following a strong win over Glynde, but their hosts were ninth with just three games left to play.

Crowhurst Park U16s - Sussex junior festival winners at their age group

Captain Clift won the toss and elected to bat first.Bexhill’s bowlers started on the front foot, with Haffenden (3/14) removing Barnes, Coddington and James in his first six overs, to leave Buxted reeling at 36-3.

The in-form Cockcroft (47) joined young opener Hunter (45) at the crease and looked to get his side back on track. The pair batted sensibly, then put some loose deliveries away later in their innings.

When Hunter fell, the score was 101-4, but the team were running out of overs to post a good total. Fortunately, the big hitting Iain Allan came to the crease and struck two sixes in an excellent 46 from 40 balls, moving the score along at a fast pace.

Cockcroft fell, and he was soon joined in the pavilion by Olive and Allan, and Buxted were 172-7 and looking at a sub 200 score.

The side’s depth came in handy though, with the final four batters scraping the total past 200, ending on 206-9.

Haffenden and Johnson were the pick of the bowlers.

Buxted have a good track record defending totals, having only failed to do so once in 2022.

The visitors started well, with Cockcroft (3/36) removing Naish early.

Burgon (85) and Crittenden (29) put on 91 for the second wicket, moving the score on to 100 before the latter fell to Barnes.

Johnson joined Burgon, who looked excellent from ball onel. The pair put on 25 and Bexhill were looking strong favourites before Hunter (3/30) removed Johnson.

This sparked a remarkable comeback from Buxted, who gained a new lease. D Heater removed Kent for 0 with a runout, before Burgon was also run out by Barnes after slipping on his way back for a second run.

Waddups was LBW to Cockcroft for 0 and the spin trio of Cockcroft, D Heater and Hunter made light work of the tail, and the hosts were all out for 165.

Buxted Park maintain their 18-point lead at the top of Division 3 East, with two games left.

Nutley 151 lost to Herstmonceux 2nds 153-3

Nutley’s title challenge suffered a setback with a home loss to resurgent Herstmonceux.

Having been asked to bat Nutley made a bright start through Ian Ritchie (37) and Sam Aldis (30) before wickets started to tumble as Nicholas Toomey (4/10) and Dale Mayhew (3/23) bowled well.

Alan Poulter (14), Trevor Lucas (13) and Luke Parsons (13) were the only others to make double figures in a total of 151.

Herstmonceux made a positive start as Mayhew (68*) and Joseph Neilan (47) put on 92 helped by some sloppy Nutley fielding.

The visitors eased to victory at 153-3 in just 28 overs.

Buxted Park’s 2nd XI returned to winning ways with a comfortable win over relegated Tunbridge Wells Borderers, thanks to 142* from Toby Leonard and a rapid ton from Sam Anderson.

The Buxted 3rd XI beat Tunbridge Wells 4ths, the highlight Ollie Read’s maiden Buxted five-fer. The 4th XI won by concession against Uckfield twos.

Barcombe v Southwater

Div 5 Central

Barcombe 168 all out in 39.3 overs; H Stewart 34 A Trower 25 J Wheatley 23 K Black 21. Southwater 169-8 in 35 overs; K Black 3-36 M Tucker 3-45. Barcombe lost by 2 wkts.

Glynde & Beddingham v Barcombe

Div 11 East (North)Glynde 246-7 in 40 ov; Dan Colbourne 3-39 Paul Coppard 2-53. Barcombe 230 all out in 35.1 ov; L Austin 68 D Colbourne 63 D Johanson 27. Barcombe lost by 16 runs.

Crowhurst Park U16s won a close fought Sussex Junior Cricket Festival final against Lindfield at the prestigious Arundel Castle ground.

To get to the final Crows had to overcome Cuckfield, Preston Nomads, Linden Park and St Peters.

Electing to bat first, Park lost two early wickets to Lindfield opener Monty Brown (2-25). There followed a batting masterclass with a partnership of 164 before Jacob Watson fell for 104 off 80 balls, bowled by Max Barnett (1-35).

He was ably supported by Toby Burdekin who carried his bat for 81 while Gryff Watkins chipped in with 29* as the Crows closed on 234-3.

In reply, after losing an early wicket to Oliver Hastie (2-24) Lindfield managed to stay in touch with a challenging target and at the halfway stage were 64-2.

At 206-6 Lindfield were looking dangerous with batters Jack Gorton (67), Oscar Jesperson (24), Max Barnett (29) and Max Ward (22) all making significant contributions.

However, electric fielding and bowling brought the game to an abrupt close as Park took the last four wickets for no runs, dismissing Lindfield 26 runs short in the 38th over.

Bassie Sturdee (3-14) did the damage with a triple wicket maiden to finish the match. Other Park wicket takers were Gryff Watkins (1-31) Seb Littlestone (2-40).

Crows team manager Richard Watson thanked Sussex Junior Cricket Festival organisers and congratulated Lindfield for getting to the final and playing the game in good spirit.

He said the result was a credit to the determination and skill of the entire Crowhurst Park U16 squad.

Park’s Jacob Watson was named MoM and Bassie Sturdee Player of the Tournament as leading wicket taker and for his outstanding fielding.

Watson thanked Crowhurst Park sponsors :Claremont School and Belmont Health Care.

Crowhurst Park 253-9 (30pts); Crawley Eagles 57-10

Park kept up pressure on league leaders Buxted with comprehensive win over Crawley Eagles.

Batting first Park recovered from 43-3 to amass 253-9 with Demari Benta (129) the top scorer.

In reply, the Eagles were all out for just 57 in the 22nd over, with Matt Constable (3-19) and Demari Benta (4-3) the tpp bowlers.

Westfield 2nd XI: 84 all out (35.1 overs); Battle 2nd XI: 85 for 4 (21.2 overs). Battle won by 6 wkts.

Battle twos got their season back on track with a comfortable victory against Westfield.

Westfield soon found themselves under pressure. Sanjay Sharma (2-21) and George Harris tied down much of the top order, although Jason Miller (21) hit some crunching blows through mid-wicket and Richard Ahsam (19) held things together.

Two sharp pieces of fielding which led to run-outs from Kye Phillips along with his own seam bowling (3-6) ate into the Westfield order, and Kieran and Michael Dudgeon picked up a wicket apiece.

Westfield did not throw in the towel and two wickets for Andrew Barlow (2-17) and a couple of fine catches gave Westfield hope.

But an unbeaten partnership between Phillips (30*) and Tom Porter (11*) took Battle home.

Sidley 236-4 (30pts); Hastings Priory III 161-6 (8pts)

Division 10 East

Sidley made it three wins in four with a 75-run victory away to Hastings Priory thirds.

Craig Ramsden's side took charge of the derby by amassing 236-4 from their 40 overs after being asked to bat first.

Steve Ramsden top-scored with 55 while Chris Hunnisett and Josh Bull were unbeaten on 43 and 31 at the close.

Neil Priddy (30) and Jamie Ramsden (26) made useful contributions as Sidley, helped by 51 extras, took their run tally to 476 in two matches.

Sidley restricted Priory to 161-6 in reply, with Craig Ramsden and Steve Ramsden claiming 2-26 and 2-24 respectively from their nine overs apiece.

Cavan O'Connor removed former Sidley captain Scott Woodroffe for 29 en route to figures of 1-24 from eight, while Amie Anderson took 1-44.

* Sidley's second team lost by 140 runs at home to table-topping Kerala Strikers Sports Club twos in Division 12 East (South).

Harry Little, Andrew Mead and Mark Gransden bagged two wickets each as Kerala posted 300-8 batting first.

Sidley were all out for 160 in reply, despite Gransden blasting a 39-ball 50, Mead hitting 24, Polton 23 and Little 20.

Winchelsea 103-4; Clive Vale 102

Winchelsea hosted Clive Vale and were asked to field first.

Hamish Payne made a breakthrough in the first over and went on to take 2-7.

James Archer (1-12) and Tommy Nunn (1-35) each claimed a wicket as Clive Vale were reduced to 23-4.

Chris Mills batted well but Helen Harrod took 2-13 and Neil Archer removed Mills (48) and B Brett (16) as he finished with figures of 3-17.

Mike Stoneham (1-9) was the other wicket taker as Clive Vale were dismissed for a superb 102.

Tommy Nunn scored 22 but he and his fellow opener were dismissed by B Brett (3-43).