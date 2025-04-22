Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buxted Park CC are preparing for their third season in Sussex Cricket League’s second tier, having been promoted in 2022.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After finishes of 7th and 5th over the past two seasons, they are looking again to finish higher than before, ideally landing a spot in the Premier League for 2026.

With another year of experience under the youthful squad’s belt, and their 2nd and 3rd XIs both getting promoted, they say they feel well placed to achieve their goals this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Sheffield returns as captain for 2025, having taken on the role midway through last season. However, he remains on his travels in Australia until the middle of May, so George Read will step up until hids return.

Will Sheffield bowling for Buxted Park at Worthing | Pic: Stephen Goodger

Six of the squad spent their winter honing their craft in Australia.

Iain Allan played his cricket for Mirboo North in Victoria, scoring 240 runs at 24. Dominic Heater played for Applecross CC in Perth, taking 30 wickets at 18. Alfie Hunter was with Old Carey in Melbourne, taking 20 wickets at 23.8.

Tom Naish played for North Beach Carine in Perth, scoring two league 50s and a tom. George Read, also in Victoria, played for Tyabb scoring 283 runs at an average of 35. And captain Sheffield was with Yarraville in Melbourne, taking 18 wickets at 21 and averaging 16 with the bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxted hope these wonderful experiences down under can help the team kick on with new ideas coming in to the fold.

In terms of squad ins and outs, they have welcomed back George Read after he spent 18 months in Australia. He will be a welcome addition to the 1st XI squad, having previously averaged 34 for the club, helping them to back-to-back promotions in the process.

They have lost Jack Trubshaw and Toby Leonard to Eastbourne. Trubshaw returns to his home club after spending one season with BP, while Leonard joins Eastbourne having come through BP’s junior set-up and playing regularly for the 2nd XI over the last few years.

Buxted Park said: “We wish them both well at their new club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere at Buxted Park, they have four teams entered in to the league again this season, with the 2s and 3s both playing in higher divisions, following promotions in 2024. The goal will be the same again this season. The Saturday captains remain the same as last season.

The club’s Midweek and Sunday XIs also return in 2025, with fixtures home and away already piling up.

The junior set-up continues to grow, and thry have entered teams at every age group again. Excitingly, girls’ cricket will make a formal entrance at Buxted Park this year, as they look to enter their growing girls’ squad into tournaments for the first time - a real success story in recent years, led by Beth Tagg and supported by junior co-ordinator Mark Buttifant.

The club added: “We always are welcoming new players, supporters and sponsors here at Buxted Park CC, please get in touch at [email protected] for more information.”