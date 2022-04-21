Calling all Sussex cricket teams! We want to hear from you

It's set to be a highly competitive summer of action in the 1st Central Sussex League - and we want to cover YOUR team in your local paper and on this Sussexworld website. But we need your help.
If you’re in the Sussex Cricket League feel free to send us reports and skippers' quotes - and why not begin the campaign with a look ahead to the summer and a team picture?
Email reports, news and pictures to [email protected] - but please keep match reports to around 250 words maximum.
While much focus will be on the top few divisions, we are also happy to hear from lower-division teams too.
And of course we’re also interested in news and pictures from women’s and junior cricket - so do get in touch if you’d like to be part of the coverage. Good luck all for a successful summer!