Calling all Sussex cricket teams! We want to hear from you

The cricket season is here and Sussex League teams swing into cup action next week and their opening league matches seven days later.

By Steve Bone
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 7:00 pm
Sussex League T20 cup action begins on April 30, with league campaigns beginning a week later

It's set to be a highly competitive summer of action in the 1st Central Sussex League - and we want to cover YOUR team in your local paper and on this Sussexworld website. But we need your help.

If you’re in the Sussex Cricket League feel free to send us reports and skippers' quotes - and why not begin the campaign with a look ahead to the summer and a team picture?

Email reports, news and pictures to [email protected] - but please keep match reports to around 250 words maximum.

While much focus will be on the top few divisions, we are also happy to hear from lower-division teams too.

And of course we’re also interested in news and pictures from women’s and junior cricket - so do get in touch if you’d like to be part of the coverage. Good luck all for a successful summer!

