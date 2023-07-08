Two of Sussex CCC’s promising young bowlers have signed new deals with the county.

Jack Carson has signed a three-year contract extension. The 22-year-old off-spinner came through the Sussex Academy and has gone on to represent the Club 30 times in first-class fixtures.

In his 30 appearances Carson has taken 83 wickets at an average of 37.13, cementing himself as the first-choice spinner in the team. He has also made 816 runs, including six half-centuries, including two this season in the same game against Worcestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Sussex opener Tom Haines, Carson was part of the England Lions tour of Sri Lanka where he took nine wickets in two first-class matches.

Jack Carson in Sussex action | Picture: Sussex Cricket

Carson said: “I am really pleased to extend my contract here at Sussex. It’s been home away from home for me and my family since my first game in the under-12s.

"I've massively enjoyed this season working with the squad and under Farby and truly believe we can push forward over the next few seasons to achieve a lot of success as a group.”

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace added: “I’m delighted Jack has continued his excellent progression here at Hove, and I am excited by the potential he has in his all-round game. We are all really pleased he has committed his next stage of his development to working with us all at Sussex, and in turn helping the club to progress as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jack has a fantastic attitude to go with his high level of skill and is a natural leader in our team.”

Henry Crocombe in Sussex action | Picture: Sussex Cricket

Fast bowler Henry Crocombe has signed a two-year contract extension. Like Carson, Crocombe is a product of the Sussex Academy and at 21 years of age, is now playing regular first team cricket for Sussex. In 27 first-class matches he has amassed 52 wickets at an economy of 3.61.

In the County Championship this season he already has 14 wickets to his name, just one away from equalling his tally from last season.

Crocombe has also proven a useful asset with the ball in T20 cricket, taking seven wickets in each of the past two campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farbrace said: “Henry has really kicked on this year and is developing into an excellent bowler. He has learnt a lot about himself this season and we are really excited by the potential he has, and how he’s turning that potential into performance.

“We are all really pleased he has chosen to commit the next couple of seasons to our exciting on field project at Sussex.”