Jack Carson has signed a three-year contract extension. The 22-year-old off-spinner came through the Sussex Academy and has gone on to represent the Club 30 times in first-class fixtures.
In his 30 appearances Carson has taken 83 wickets at an average of 37.13, cementing himself as the first-choice spinner in the team. He has also made 816 runs, including six half-centuries, including two this season in the same game against Worcestershire.
Alongside Sussex opener Tom Haines, Carson was part of the England Lions tour of Sri Lanka where he took nine wickets in two first-class matches.
Carson said: “I am really pleased to extend my contract here at Sussex. It’s been home away from home for me and my family since my first game in the under-12s.
"I've massively enjoyed this season working with the squad and under Farby and truly believe we can push forward over the next few seasons to achieve a lot of success as a group.”
Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace added: “I’m delighted Jack has continued his excellent progression here at Hove, and I am excited by the potential he has in his all-round game. We are all really pleased he has committed his next stage of his development to working with us all at Sussex, and in turn helping the club to progress as well.
“Jack has a fantastic attitude to go with his high level of skill and is a natural leader in our team.”
Fast bowler Henry Crocombe has signed a two-year contract extension. Like Carson, Crocombe is a product of the Sussex Academy and at 21 years of age, is now playing regular first team cricket for Sussex. In 27 first-class matches he has amassed 52 wickets at an economy of 3.61.
In the County Championship this season he already has 14 wickets to his name, just one away from equalling his tally from last season.
Crocombe has also proven a useful asset with the ball in T20 cricket, taking seven wickets in each of the past two campaigns.
Farbrace said: “Henry has really kicked on this year and is developing into an excellent bowler. He has learnt a lot about himself this season and we are really excited by the potential he has, and how he’s turning that potential into performance.
“We are all really pleased he has chosen to commit the next couple of seasons to our exciting on field project at Sussex.”
Crocombe added: “I am delighted to have signed an extension with my childhood Club. I am looking forward to the next two years and hopefully we can bring some silverware back to Sussex.”