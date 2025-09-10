We’re going back to the Sussex Premier League – and are confident we can stay there.

That’s the rallying cry from Hastings Priory CC after they wrapped up the Division 2 title last Saturday with a 77-run win at home to Horntye.

Harry Scowen’s team won 13 of their 18 games and finished 52 points clear of nearest rivals West Chilts.

Scowen said: “We are obviously delighted to be returning back to the premier league, and to do so as champions is a brilliant feeling.

A champion effort - Hastings Priory CC won Division 2 of the Sussex League by 52 points

"After keeping the core group that went down in 2024 together, and adding two experienced high quality players, I was pretty confident in our chances of an immediate return.

"We set out targets we thought would get us close to winning the league. Being strong at home was one part and we went unbeaten at Horntye, winning eight and only drawing one.

"We knew there’d be strength throughout the league – West Chilts, Eastbourne and Brighton are all strong but I was confident in our ability as a group.

"That was integral this year – the whole group contributing at different times of the season. Often teams are reliant on a select few, whereas this year runs and wickets have been shared.

"It has been one of the most enjoyable cricket seasons I’ve played. We’ve built a brilliant culture in the side and are confident we’ll be able to cement our place as premier league side once again.”

The final victory was never in too much doubt.

Scowen said: “It was another clinical win for us, something that has become a habit at the back end of the season.

"Batting first we were able to put 220 on the board - there were quite a few 20s and 30s without anyone going onto get a big score, but multiple contributions made getting full batting points straightforward. Greg Devlin played brilliantly for 50 odd.

"With the ball we were disciplined as ever; our spinners were devastating again.

"Our bowlers have put their bodies through a lot of strain this year, and are a massive reason why we have won so many games, in particular Fred Hulbert, Shawn Johnson, Adam Page and Adam Barton.”