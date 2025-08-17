CHAMPIONS! Dominant Horsham CC storm to Sussex Premier League title

With three games still to play, Horsham clinched the Sussex Premier League title with another emphatic win – against closest chasers Preston Nomads.

And, very worthy champions Horsham are, too, having won all 13 games played, as the only unbeaten team in the league, winning convincingly week after week with no close finishes and overs to spare.

There have been outstanding performances, overseas signing Matt de Villiers scoring four league hundreds, including an unbeaten 168 and taking useful wickets and catches.

Skipper Will Beer has led from the front with three centuries plus wickets, and, impressively, and all of the players have made regular, timely individual contributions in strong team performances, the side being a successful balance of experience and youth with all necessary skills well covered.

A delighted Beer told the County Times: “Good to get it done, we now want to finish on a high, winning every game!”

Vic-captain Joe Willis, Beer’s other half in Horsham’s successful opening partnership, said: “We’ve complimented each other well – scoring in different areas.”

Club president Chris Nash, still very much part of the team, said: “This is a very special day. Not sure whether anyone has got close to winning all the games so we will give it our best shot.

"It’s been a long time coming – some of the lads weren’t born when we won it the last time – when I was 21!”

Director of Cricket Mark Nash enthused: “We’ve got together a very good side and it’s been really pleasing to see them do so well.”

Early season, last year’s champions Preston Nomads and Three Bridges both flirted with the idea of carrying off the crown, but Horsham soon topped the table, becoming the team to beat. But nobody could do that.

This is Horsham’s ninth title, their first since 2004, in addition to 13 cup wins – including four league and cup doubles, and victory in the National Cockspur Cup Final at Lord’s in 2005.

On Saturday against Nomads Horsham were put in and reached 51-1, Joe Willis continuing his good season with 33, but, while five batsmen reached double figures, only consistent former skipper Nick Oxley went on (for a watchful 47).

Three wickets each for captain Nav Patel and Stuart Faith, plus two for Lewis Wells kept Horsham in check before they were finally all out for the only time this season – for 177- their lowest total.

But that mattered not. Ollie Sheen soon dismissed an opener, a regular event, before Bertie Foreman renewed his habit of taking wickets for fun, and at 61-5 Nomads were on skid row.

Prolifically-in-form George Briance grabbed two scalps to back up Foreman’s 5-23, the last seven batsmen aggregating just 19 runs between them.

Nomads crashed to 87 all out not, little more than halfway through their allocation, courtesy of another outstanding Horsham display of catching.

With 180 considered to be a par score, Beer said: “I wasn’t worried at the halfway stage because the wicket was helpful and we’ve been bowling well all season.”

Oxley added: “An amazing day of cricket – not an easy wicket, but we always felt we were in the game with that total, and I don’t think it crossed our minds that we wouldn’t win – we’ve had great momentum throughout the season and have found ways to win consistently. I’m so proud of the lads and everyone back at HCC who’ve supported us this season.”

In the run-in, Horsham welcome Bognor on Saturday, before Roffey visit for the local derby the following week ahead of Horsham’s trip to Haywards Heath for their final fixture.

Meanwhile, Horsham vice-president Paul ‘Doughy’ Baker told us: “It’s great to see Chris Nash still playing, and with his brother Mark, and, especially Will Beer, they’ve worked exceptionally hard to bring this off – putting together and managing as good a team as we’ve ever had, playing positive cricket - a real joy to watch.

"Against Nomads there were three contenders for the catch of the season had it been on TV – Nick Oxley at slip, Ollie Sheen’s fabulous grab and Will Beer’s incredible running catch to win the game.”

Committee member Bob Daisley said: “I’ve seen most of the games and the fielding has been brilliant all season, Will Beer, Nick Oxley and Ollie Sheen led the way against Nomads, but its been a huge team effort all the way through.”