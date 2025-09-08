Unbeaten Sussex Premier League champions Horsham signed off their season at Haywards Heath with another emphatic win, finishing a massive 92 points clear of runners up Preston Nomads, last year’s winners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham elected to bat, with skipper Will Beer and vice captain Joe Willis posting yet another excellent opening partnership – 154 – Beer ending with 93 and Willis 66.

Ramsay Trainer made 57 and Nick Oxley 34, both not out, Horsham posting 259-2 in their 50 overs. Needing a good start, Heath were soon 3-2, and, although they staged a minor recovery, Horsham were relentless, taking wickets in clusters, Heath slumping from 63-6 to a miserable 105 all out, Horsham winning by 154 runs with 27 overs to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were three wickets for Bertie Foreman and two for Ollie Sheen, with an eye catching cameo from leg spinner Bertie Messenger, on debut from Horsham third XI, Oxley saying: “The batsmen asked his age, and, on hearing that he is 13, their eyes lit up - until he promptly turned the ball sideways before bowling them both to finish the match!”

Horsham end the season very happy with their summer's work - picture by Jenny Willis

Reflecting on Horsham’s stellar season, Beer told the County Times: “We’ve got a really good all round side together and its very encouraging that it’s a largely home grown, with some excellent emerging talent – Ramsay Trainer is 16 and is playing for Sussex twos and in the Academy, and today Bertie Messenger was also impressive. Next season we want to build the seconds.”

HCC President Chris Nash, still playing for the team, said: “Winning the Sussex Premier League with three games to go for the first time since 2004, I’ve not felt as much pride in a group of people in my whole career as a pro cricketer for 20 years.”

Foreman added: “It’s an amazing achievement to win the league after 21 years – a testament to the hard work of the people that run the club. As a player it makes me and the rest of the team very happy to repay those that have worked for and supported the club over many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone at some point has come up with a match winning contribution, another thing that we can be very proud of. I’ve enjoyed it very much and hopefully we can go back to back next year.”

Roffey ended the season fourth in the Sussex Premier - picture by Chris Hatton

After being put in on a rain-affected wicket, Roffey finished their premier campaign with a big win over third-placed visitors Three Bridges to end fourth, three places higher than last season, winning eight matches.

Roffey were quickly in trouble at 10-2 until 80 from wicketkeeper Aaron Joby and 73 from ever dependable former skipper Matt Davies in a 162-run stand carried them to a seemingly strong position, only for five wickets to fall quickly once both were dismissed, Conor Golding taking 4-31 with Roffey posting 211-9 from their 50 overs.

Bridges never recovered from a poor start, with Drew Hammersley – looking more and more dangerous in the latter stages of the season after stepping up two divisions – and impressive left armer Toby Munt taking the first five wickets between them, reducing the visitors to 42-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Barnes snaffled three more scalps, Bridges crashing to 117 all out for Roffey to win by 94 runs, skipper Sam Henderson telling us: “We’re pleased to finish fourth – we’ve had games we might have won, but we’re not a million miles off where we want to be and with this season’s experience under our belts we’ll be aiming for more wins next year.”