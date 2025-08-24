In another clinical win, Horsham steamrollered beleaguered Bognor, pushing them back to the bottom of the table, while Roffey pulled off a very timely vintage victory over Middleton to move up to fifth, securing their Premier League status.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Horsham Bognor chose to bat but were in immediate trouble, when, off the first ball of the match, opening bowler Ollie Sheen dived full length to catch visiting skipper Ryan Maskell.

Sheen then reduced Bognor to 9-2 when Ramsay Trainer pouched an impressive grab, with the same fielder then sending back another batsman, off Bertie Foreman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Smith top scored with 65, but Sheen’s 4-28 and 3-38 from Foreman condemned Bognor to an inadequate 189 all out, which Horsham overtook with the loss of just two wickets with more than 21 overs unused.

Roffey, pictured here last week at Bognor, found form at the right time to beat Middleton - picture by Chris Hatton

Again Captain Will Beer led from the front with a rapid unbeaten century, his fourth of the campaign, Joe Willis telling the County Times: “We’ve got 500 points in sight, but Roffey (next week) is always a massive game so we aren’t taking anything for granted!”

Roffey elected to take first strike against visiting Middleton, with the batting looking much steadier than of late, opener Theo Rivers being welcomed back with 59 after paternity leave.

Aaron Joby scored 60 and Matt Davies 42, and four other batsmen reached double figures, Roffey posting 275-8 from their 50 overs boosted by 39 extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replying, Middleton were soon 37-2, from where they staged a partial recovery, until, from 74-5, they slipped to 120-7, before crashing to 163 all out, the strong all round bowling display being spearheaded by 3-24 in 10 overs by Tom Barnes, well supported by two wickets apiece from Rivers and Will Fenwick.

Horsham remain unbeaten after easing past Bognor - picture by Jenny Willis

Delighted Roffey skipper Sam Henderson said: “What a win that was for us – a really dominant display. Hopefully we can do the same at Horsham!”

Next Saturday (Aug 30) in a busy weekend at Cricketfield Road, Horsham welcome Roffey for the always hard fought local derby - with both teams eager to win the always well supported clash.

The fortunes of the two clubs have been very different this season, but Roffey will be keen to avenge the June defeat at their ground.

At HCC on Sunday it is the ever popular Caribbean Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, with two teams to be relegated and 60 points still to play for, there is a grim struggle for survival at the bottom of the table. Bognor have 222 points and Ifield 235, with eighth-placed East Grinstead fretting on 246.