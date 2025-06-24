Chichester first XI win again in a mixed day for the club

It was a mixed day for Chichester teams but the first eleven won away at Ansty CC.

Ansty CC 1 XI 182 all out 38 overs v Chichester Priory Park 302 all out 42.2 overs

Chichester were convincing winners away to Ansty on Saturday to continue their recent form.

Chi won the toss and elected to bat. The batters made the decision to bat pay dividends with five players scoring 30 or more runs, Sean Dobbs top scoring with 58.

Goodwood - 2XI match v Wisborough Green

At the turnaround the home side never really threatened to tackle tall order of 300 plus runs and each time the batters tried to get the score moving they lost wickets.

Comfortable win for Chichester for a change!

Chichester Priory Park 2 XI 196-9 v West Chiltington & Thakeham 2 XI 197-8

West Chilt won by 2 wickets

The 2s faced a strong and unbeaten west Chilts 2nd XI at Goodwood. Captain

Croker won the toss and elected to bat first. Chichester started positively with Arran Goode carrying on his good form from last week.

However wickets were lost at regular intervals and only Ben Hubbard with 56 made a significant score. The tail wagged and Chichester posted 196 for 9 off their 40 overs.

In reply Chilts lost 2 early wickets and then a wicket and run out from Stanley mayne put Chichester on top. When Chilts were reduced to 100 for 6,

Chichester looked favourites but a fantastic 7th wicket partnership swung the game back in Chilts favour. A couple of late wickets from Maiwand Hashimi gave Chichester a glimmer of hope but it was no avail. Chilts won by 2 wickets with 2 overs remaining.

Chichester Priory Park 3 XI 93-all out v Broadbridge Heath 1XI 280-8

Broadbridge won the toss and elected to bat

Despite a strong start against Broadbridge Heath, and a very encouraging debut by Conrad Campbell-Husband with 3 wickets and some excellent bowling performances by Hanif Shakoori and Saqi Khushnood, the 3s were heavily defeated by a very strong table topping team.

Chichester Priory Park 4 XI 163- 8 v Bognor Regis 4 XI 165-6

Chi won the toss and elected to bat

A very youthful looking Chichester 4th eleven provided a far more seasoned Bognor team with a really tough battle eventually losing by 4 wickets.

Chichester gave debuts to as many as 5 players including four young teenagers who acquitted themselves really well with William Holmes 4/18 from 5 overs the standout performance.

Oscar Dutton enjoyed a rare chance to bat up the order, making a maiden adult league half century.

Once again Kieran O Flynn opened the batting and made a fluent 38 including some glorious drives.

Ultimately Bognor’s experience won the day but there was much to be enthusiastic about for the future from this largely inexperienced side!