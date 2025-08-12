Chichester Priory Park and Middleton beaten - but Bognor claim unexpected win over Nomads

Chichester Priory Park lost by 32 runs to Chippingdale in a high-scoring Sussex League Division 3 West clash.

Chichester won the toss and skipper Mike Smith had the boys bowling first on what they found out was a flat pitch.

Bowling first, Chi found themselves under early pressure as both opening batsmen got good starts and began to build an increasingly large total, and this wasn’t helped by the below par fielding performance dropping both opening batsman early.

After the long-awaited first wicket fell Chichester found their feet and managed to end with seven crucial wickets but Chippingdale had amassed 306.

With a big chase to get stuck into Chichester openers Toby Toft and Simon Hasted got Chichester off and running, taking the first 15 overs for 80 or so and sticking to the run rate required.

Toft was first to be dismissed hitting the first ball after the drinks break, a full toss, straight to a fielder in the deep.

This brought Lewis Hawes to the crease and with good running between the wickets he made 60 at a run a ball.

Hasted was dismissed in the mid-30s after some hard graft up top, so the tail had to wag.

A few big hits from Johnny Heaven and other contributors still left Priory with the hard task of 60 from the last four overs, and Chippingdale managed to stay calm throughout and closed out the game.

Chichester travel to Billingshurst CC on Saturday, looking to get an important win under their belts as the league becomes closer and games are running out.

Meanwhile, Chichester Priory Park’s third XI scored 271-5 to beat Goring seconds by 61 runs.

Jes Goode cruised to another ton as Chi posted a decent score – then Chi kept plugging away and taking wickets to secure their third straight win.

In the Sussex Premier League, Bognor gave themselves new hope of a great escape with a one-wicket win at home to high-flying Preston Nomads.

Nomads declared on 251-9 after Absar Muhammad took 5-71, then Bognor got over the line with one man to spare, with Oliver Dabinett-Jays (70) and Ryan Maskell (52) the top batsmen.

Middleton lost by eight runs at East Grinstead, all out for 200 (Toby Barton 74, Harry Hovey 59) in reply to EG’s 208, in which Sam Green took 3-31 and Nantes Oosthuizen, James Barker and Tom Baily took two wickets apiece.

In Division 5 West, Aldwick were asked to bat by Bognor twos and scored 240-3, thanks to Alex Cooper with 72 and Ed White, 70.

Bognor were no match for Luke Barkes and Nic Tabberer, both taking three wickets as Bognor were bowled out for 118,

Next, Aldwick have a top of the table clash with Horsham Trinity.

Bognor 3rds beat Aldwick 2nds by 100 runs, Ian Horner taking 4-37. Aldwick 3rds were bowled out for 81, Clymping 2nds passing the score without losing a wicket.

Portsmouth Academics enjoyed a high-scoring day, clinching a 40-run victory over Ashling.

The visitors, batting first on a firm pitch, set the tone with a strong start, amassing an impressive 256/3, highlighted by G Singh's unbeaten 112.

The home team put up a spirited chase, with Sharon Tauro's unbeaten 93 leading the charge, supported by partnerships with Osama Shah (31) and James Bailey (25 not out).

Despite their best efforts, they fell short.