Chichester Priory Park beat Burgess Hill in thriller

Chichester Priory Park won off the last ball when Burgess Hill visited for a Division 3 West fixture.

Chichester won the toss and elected to field. Burgess Hill’s openers looked solid in the initial overs, but Chichester overseas player Miles O’Grady bagged two wickets in the sixth over.

Burgess Hill steadied things but lost wickets at crucial times, but a big partnership for the 5th wicket threatened to allow the visitors to run up a big score. The pair made 100 runs in 92 balls.

Miles stuck again bowling dangerman Ward for 91 and finished with 5-30. Burgess Hill finished on 235-6 (45 overs).

Chichester set about their reply in positive fashion with openers Toby Toft and Mike Smith playing well, and amassing 50 from 41 balls.

Yet again wickets fell and crucial times, Smith falling then Hawes and Toft, the latter afer scoring 80 from 85 balls.

Dobbs, O’Grady and Gillet all made starts thanks to a fast outfield, O’Grady and Gillett’s 50 partnership helped steady things but as they were picked off it was left to Bardouleau and Ford to see Chichester over the line.

Needing seven from the last over, the batters scored a two, one and one, then a dot ball didn’t help the nerves. But a single from Bardouleau and a two from Ford from the last ball of the match sealed victory for the home side. 235-6 (45).

Next Saturday Chi are away to Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching.