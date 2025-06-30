Chichester Priory Park beat Middleton twos to make it six unbeaten

Chichester Priory Park CC are on a roll – undefeated in six games and now second in Division 3 West of the Sussex League.

Their latest win was by four wickets at home to Middleton twos on Saturday.

It was a very warm day at Goodwood, where the site building for the Festival of Speed is well under way, and Priory Park won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Jon Heaven and Andrew Crookham started off superbly as Priory Park took two wickets in the first 10 overs, dismissing Middleton’s overseas pro for just four runs.

Action from the Chichetser Proiry Park innings againat Middleton | Picture: Chris Hatton

Middleton had a very strong stand through the middle and looked like they were going score 300. However an exciting spell from Tom Symington broke the partnership followed by a suburb catch by Adam Bardouleau to dismiss Ollie Haines for 90.

Middleton then struggled their way to 240 in the 45th over – an under-par score that Priory Park were confident in chasing.

A great opening stand from Simon Hasted and Toby Toft of 100-plus put Priory Park in the box seat.

Priory Park slightly wobbled through the middle of the innings; however ice cold skipper Mike Smith came out to the middle and saw Priory Park home, just like he so often does.

Priory Park visit Steyning next week – all local support welcome.

…

Chichester Priory Park Women (158-8) beat Aldwick Women’s twos (157) by two wickets.

It was an incredible comeback as Chi won with a few overs to spare. Mel Beaumont took three wickets, backed up by Phoebe Hutchason and Emily Ketelhake-Jones with two each.

Chichester chased down 157, with Laura Cassidy-Rice top scorer with a crucial 30 to win the game.

Key support came from Rachel Aslett, Emily Cary and Jess Kayworth in an incredible team comeback and a really exciting finish.