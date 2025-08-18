Chichester Priory Park boost promotion hopes

Chichester Priory Park continued their impressive push for promotion from Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League with a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Billingshurst at the Jubilee Fields Oval.

Billingshurst won the toss and elected to bat, but soon found themselves reeling at 12 for 2 in the sixth over. Martin Ford made the initial breakthrough, removing Smith courtesy of a sharp, emphatic catch by Jonny Heaven, while Andrew Crookham struck shortly after to dismiss Tom Alexander for a duck.

The home side regrouped through strong partnerships as Paul Osborne, Andy Barr and Isaac Thorneley steadied the ship and pushed the score towards 120 for 3. But just as Billingshurst threatened to build towards a more imposing total, Chichester’s bowlers re-established control.

Rob Woodman offered resistance with a patient 26 not out, marshalling the tail, but the away side’s attack proved too disciplined. Billingshurst were bowled out for 184 inside 41 overs. The pick of the bowlers were Martin Ford, with figures of 2 for 37, and Elliot Scott, who impressed with 3 for 30, ensuring Chi had a manageable chase.

Chichester’s reply got off to a shaky start. Tom Ellis Cole struck early, clean bowling Toby Toft for a duck, and further dismissals left the visitors in real trouble at 57 for 4. A loose shot from Miles O’Grady and a misjudged leave by Sean Dobbs compounded matters, raising hopes of a Billingshurst fightback.

At this point, Lewis Hawes held the innings together with a commendable knock of 62. True to form, his stay at the crease included a run-out — this time skipper Mike Smith fell questionably short of his ground for 9.

That dismissal brought Jonny Heaven to the crease. Continuing his explosive form, Heaven struck a blistering 44 from just 30 balls, including a towering six off Barr. His innings wasn’t without drama, however — a hostile bumper soon after left Heaven in urgent need of new trousers, but he recovered to play a crucial hand in the chase.

With the finish line in sight, Ford and Scott, already influential with the ball, combined to see Chichester home. They guided the side to 185 for 8, securing victory with 5.2 overs still remaining.

Chichester Priory Park's 2nd XI face West Wittering at Goodwood

Chichester’s promotion hopes remain firmly on track, and attention now turns to their next fixture: a home clash against Ansty on Saturday at Goodwood – come along and support the team if you can.

Chichester Priory Park’s 2nd XI recorded an emphatic victory at Goodwood, overcoming West Wittering by 122 runs in Division 5 West.

Arran Goode struck a fluent 45 from just 37 deliveries, while Callum Baily struck 57 from 48 balls. Ben Hubbard added 48 and Ed McCarthy a lively 38 as Chichester ended on 274-8.

West Wittering’s openers were dismissed by Tom Symington and from there, wickets fell regularly.

Symington was well supported by James Mayne, Stanley Mayne and Daniel Brown to bowl West Wittering out for 152.

When Billy Turner-Hogg was out for 66 at 108-1, Aldwick were well set against Horsham Trinity in Division 5 West. But thanks to 6-24 for Rohan Patel, Aldwick were all out for 160. Max Rees, 66, saw Horsham Trinity home by 7 wickets.

Aldwick twos were bowled out for 129 by Eastergate, who won without losing a wicket. Although Aldwick 3rds lost by 100 runs, Peter Kelly-Sullivan scored 39 and all 8 wickets were taken by their juniors.

Another week, another shaky start for Ashling, when they played Singleton.

At 9-3 after two overs, Ashling feared the worst. However, with Osama Shah contributing 28, Stuart Cameron adding another 28 in a 65-run partnership, and 58 extras helping along the way, their innings concluded at 156. Primmer (3/42), Ralsal (3/23), and Jack (2/21) shone as the standout bowlers for Singleton.

In response, Primmer delivered an all-round performance with an unbeaten 58, supported by Maloney (36) and Stanford (35), leading Singleton to victory with just four wickets down in the 28th over.