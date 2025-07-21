Chichester Priory Park celebrate win over leaders Findon

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Chichester Priory Park CC claimed an important win over leaders Findon in an enthralling but rain-affected game at Priory Park.

With the game reduced to 37 overs a side, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first.

Chichester’s openers, Simon Hasted and Toby Toft, made a strong start with their third 50+ partnership in four weeks before stumbling to 69-3 as Akarshan Arora took three wickets in as many overs.

Hasted (63) anchored the innings with support from Miles O’Grady (49) in the middle overs, and a late acceleration from captain Mike Smith, who blasted 30 from 17 balls, lifted Chichester to 195-6.

Martin Ford batting for Chichester Proiry Park v Findon | Picture: Chris Hatton
Martin Ford batting for Chichester Proiry Park v Findon | Picture: Chris Hatton

Arora (3-38) and Alex Stephens (3-30) were the pick of the Findon bowlers.

Martin Ford (2-26) led Chichester’s defence with a whole-hearted eight-over spell – including a wicket in the first over – which left Findon at 66-3, Andrew Crookham also weighing in with a wicket.

The visitors appeared to be in control of the run chase at drinks with seven wickets in hand and Bradley Bridson (63) set at the crease.

But Chichester’s two left-arm spinners, Elliot Scott (2-21) and Mike Smith (4-29), flipped the game on its head with four wickets in 15 balls to reduce them to 110-7.

Priory batting against Findon | Picture: Chris Hattonplaceholder image
Priory batting against Findon | Picture: Chris Hatton

Chichester ended up bowling Findon out for 167 to complete the victory and finish off a strong team performance, knocking Findon off the summit in the process.

Chichester, who sit fourth, head to Burgess Hill this weekend hoping to put together another unbeaten run.

