A run-feast in the hot sun at Nyetimber Lane ended in a narrow victory for Pagham over Chichester City.

Pagham won the toss and elected to bat in the Sussex League Division 3 West clash. An early wicket left the home side on 31-1 but it became tough for Chichester and at 238-3 it was uphill, Siddhant Singh scoring 121.

The visitors kept it as tight as they could but a could of big overs from Pagham got their score to over 300.

Chichester’s reply started brightly with Simon Hasted and Toby Toft looking good, but Hasted fell at 101 and two quick wickets fell to leave the score 120-3.

Miles O’Grady and Sean Dobbs started to rebuild, but each time Chi looked settled a Pagham found a way to grab a wicket.

Jon Heaven put the bowlers under pressure and with some fine hitting pushed towards the 300.

Another grandstand finish the Chichester have been specialising in this season was on the cards, but with Heaven taking control he was caught in the 44th over, and with nine runs to score from four balls it was too much for the tail.

Chichester are home this week to Findon and it’s a rare visit to Priory Park for them – 12:30pm start, all spectators welcome.

Chichester Priory Park twos (261 all out) were beaten by Wisborough Green (262-7).

Wisborough Green won the toss and elected to field.

Vickers (75) and captain Croker (47) opened the batting for Chichester. Edwards (23) looked good for a time.

Hubbard was batting aggressively and when joined by Greenlees with the score on 156 runs and wickets in hand they went on the attack, scoring quickly runs per over to reach 235 after 35 overs.

Greenlees (38) hit a huge six that would clear any boundary and Hubbard (58) was smashing shots down the ground.

A series of five ducks left Hubbard stranded on 58* and the score of 261 was less than they hoped for.

Chichester got off to an excellent start in the field. Brown and Maiwand opened the bowling with tight lines and Pagham were soon one down. Brown (2-40) and Maiwand (2-48) both put the batters under pressure.

Pagham counter-attacked, with one player making a quickfire 83. James Mayne came into the attack and found Chichester a much-needed wicket.

At 128-2 in 20 overs Wisborough were in the ascendency. A flurry of wickets made it difficult for Wisborough, who needed 28 from the last three overs with three wickets remaining.

A fast outfield and some good striking meant Wisborough came out on top. Chichester twos visit Arundel next.

Chichester’s third XI were well beaten by East Preston, who scored 291-8 then bowled out Chi for 106. Alex Darby picked up 4-59 and captain Jes Goode scored 52.

Chichester’s fourth XI beat Aldwick at Tangmere.

Oscar Dutton took three for two as Aldwick were 131 all out. Chi chased down the target five down as Will Holmes scored 43 in his second Saturday league game.

Knowle Village defeated visitors Ashling by two wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Ashling elected to bat first and an opening partnership of 87 between Jamie Griffiths (51 retired) and captain Stuart Cameron (55 retired) aided by a late burst from Charlie Colley (55 retired) saw them reach a respectable 215/7.

Knowle set off at a rapid pace thanks to Peter Gwynn's 50 (retired) but a middle order collapse saw them lose wickets at regular intervals. At 152/8 Richard Tout and Doug Stevens came together and produced an unbroken 9th wicket partnership of 65 to see them home.

Colley took 4/23.