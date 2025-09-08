Chichester Priory Park march into cricket promotion play-offs

Chichester Priory Park’s cricketers have secured a promotion play-off – and are two games away from a return to Division 2.

A seven-wicket win over Steyning at Goodwood last Saturday has set up an eliminator this Saturday against Division 3 East runners-up Little Conmon Ramblers. It will be played at Glynde – and the winners will return to the same ground a week later to play Buxted Park, who finished third from bottom in Division 2, for the final spot in next year’s second tier.

The game against Steyning was must-win and was club legend Martin Ford’s last game so anticipation was high. Mike Smith won the toss for the 14th time this season and stuck the opposition into bat on a green track.

The Steyning openers put on 53 for the opening stand. However, Toby Toft got the breakthrough in his first over.

The victorious Chi Priory Park batsmen come off at Goodwood after securing victory and a play-off place | Picture: Malcolm Lamb

Then a partnership of 88 came from Steyning’s No2 and 3 took the score to 153-1 off 32 overs. But Ford got a crucial breakthrough as the run rate was starting to creep up.

Wickets fell often with the pick of them a direct hit run-out by Andrew Crookham as Steyning crept to 219-7.

Now it was Chichester’s turn to bat with a total of 220 needed off the 45 overs. The opposition gave away plenty of runs in the first couple of overs through extras but the first wicket to fall came as Toft wafted outside the off stump.

Lewis Hawes and Simon Hasted built a partnership of 50 before Hasted had to depart for 26. Hawes was next to fall for a solid 46 with the score 119-3 off 26 overs.

Aldwick U13 girls after winning at the Sussex Festival

Freddie Gillet joined Sean Dobbs and after a careful start, Gillet scored a memorable 35-ball fifty including three huge sixes, and the pair put on an unbroken 100 run partnership to seal the 30 points and send Chi into the play-offs.

This Saturday’s clash with Ramblers at Glynde & Beddingham CC has a 12:30pm start.

Aldwick CC entertained Arundel, scoring 202, after being 161-2. Bill Turner Hogg scored 52.

They bowled Arundel out for 109. Luke Barkes 4-12.

Aldwick seconds scored 190-3 – Ian Horner 75*, Bhumin Upadhyay 57. Worthing finished on 155-7. Duncan Dixon 3-26. Both teams finished third.

Aldwick’s under-13 girls have won their age group’s Sussex Festival title.

They entertained Horsham in a well-matched game at Felpham Oval.

Aldwick were bowled out for 136, Daisey Castleton scoring 40. Thanks to three wickets each for Amber and Lottie Gregg, Horsham were dismissed for 111.

That gave Aldwick the festival trophy after being runners-up for the past two years.

Ashling CC redeemed an earlier season loss and secured their first Sunday victory in eight attempts with an impressive 80-run win over Clanfield at Down Street.

The home club scored 167/8 with notable contributions from Charlie Colley (55) and Sharon Tauro (23), while Bob Wheeler stood out for the visitors with 3/38.

Clanfield struggled in the chase from the start and fell short by 80 runs, with Colley shining again with figures of 3/8 and Ben Harrild supporting well with 3/20.