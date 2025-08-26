Chichester Priory Park strengthen promotion bid ... Middleton and Bognor beaten

Chichester Priory Park continued their Sussex League Division 3 West promotion push with a comprehensive with a 134-run win at Goodwood against Ansty CC.

Chichester captain Mike Smith won the toss and elected to bat.

Simon Hasted led the way with a fluent 95 from 95 balls, supported by a blistering 63 off 39 from Toby Toft and a rapid 55 from 37 from Miles O’Grady, as Chi piled on a formidable 333/6 from 45 overs.

In reply, Ansty fought hard through Jarod Van Blerk’s 70 off 41 and Pratik Lilu’s 58 off 47, but the chase never truly threatened.

Andrew Crookham bowling for Chichester Priory Park v Ansty | Picture: Malcolm Lamb

Andrew Crookham ripped through the order with 5/41, his first 1st XI 5-wicket haul, backed by Miles O’Grady’s 3/39 and Finlay Rustell and Stanley Mayne who both claimed their maiden 1st XI wicket.

Ansty were bowled out for 199 in 27.2 overs.

A comprehensive team performance saw Chichester continue their strong form – and stay second in the standings as they go into the last two matches of the season.

On Saturday Chi travel to Middleton for the penultimate league match, with a 12.30pm start.

Miles O'Grady bowling for Chichester Priory Park v Ansty | Picture: Malcolm Lamb

In the Sussex Premier, Middleton are fourth and Bognor back in bottom spot after both lost last weekend.

Middleton went down by 112 runs at Roffey.

Sam Green’s 3-66 and Sean Heather’s 2-56 couldn’t stop Roffey piling up 275-8 in their 50 overs after the hosts elected to bat, and the Middleton reply faltered, Heather’s 32 the top score as they were bowled out for 163.

Bognor need a miracle in their final two games after a loss to champions Horsham put them back in last place.

Ryan Maskell’s side were all out for 189 after electing to bat, Luke Smith’s 65 the highlight.

There was no containing a Horsham top order who have helped the Cricketfield Road men romp to the title with three games to spare, and a wicket apiece for Absar Muhammad and Smith were the only bright spots in an eight-wicket loss.

This Saturday, Middleton go to Three Bridges and Bognor host Haywards Heath.

Aldwick entertained Wisborough Green and decided to bat, but at 95-7 they may have regretted it.

Thanks to Luke Barkes, 20, Ben Bambridge, 17, and 33 extras they reached 160.

Tommy Colbran, 42 held the Wisborough innings together but Luke Barkes, 4-30, and two wickets from Peter Cotterill and Tom Hoare,- Green were dismissed for 138.

Aldwick 2nds lost to Rustington by 98 runs Tanveer Ahmed scored 56 to go with his four wickets. Ollie Smith scored 53.